Eik fasteignafélag hf.: Interim results for the first six months of 2023

Income from operations amounted to ISK 5,497 million Thereof, rental income amounted to ISK 4,691 million

Operating profit before changes in value and depreciation amounted to ISK 3,827 million.

Total profit amounted to ISK 8,769million.

Net cash from operations amounted to ISK 2,136 million.

The book value of investment assets amounted to ISK 132,572 million.

The book value of assets for own use amounted to ISK 6,025 million at the end of the period.

Change in value of investment assets amounted to ISK 9,788 million.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 1,043 million.

Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 74,004 million at the end of the period.

Equity ratio was 35.6%.

Profit per share was ISK 2.15.

Economic occupancy rate was 93.8% at the end of the period

Weighted indexed interest was 3.03%.

Weighted unindexed interest was 8.93%.

The Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Eik fasteignafélag hf. for the period 1 January to 30 June 2023 were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and CEO on 7 September 2023.

In case of any discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions of this announcement or the Financial Statements, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

Group´s operations

The Group performed well in the first six months of the year 2023 and the results exceeded management’s forecasts, which can largely be explained by decrease in doubtful accounts provision during the period. Operating income for the first six months of the year 2023 amounted to ISK 5,497 million. Thereof, rental income amounted to ISK 4,691 million. Operating costs amounted to 1,851 million and write down of trade receivables was positive during the period, amounting to ISK 181 million. This is mainly driven by decrease in doubtful accounts provision due to settlement of outstanding rental obligations which can be explained by the impact of Covid-19 on the lessee. Operating profit before changes in fair value change and depreciation amounted to ISK 3,827 million, increasing by just over 24% between years. Profit before income tax amounted to ISK 9,178 million and total profit of the Group for the first six months of the year 2023 amounted to ISK 7,342 million. Other comprehensive income amounted to ISK 1,427 million. Total comprehensive income for the first six months amounted to ISK 8,769 million

The NOI Ratio (i.e. operating profit before changes in value and depreciation as a ratio of lease income) was 78.4% for the first six months of the year 2023, compared to 73.9% for the same period in 2022.

The Group's investment assets are valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which is based on, among other, discounted future cash flows of individual assets. Changes in fair value are recognised and classified within changes in value of investment assets in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, which amounted to ISK 9,788 million in the first six months of the year 2023. The main assumptions driving the change are inflation, increase in rental rates, increase in value of building permits and lower return on equity. On the other hand, the main driver lowering the estimate is the fact that future growth has now been removed.

Financial Position

The Group's total assets amounted to ISK 141,979 million at the end of the period, whereof investment assets amounted to ISK 132,572 million which consist of real estate leased to tenants amounting to ISK 124,448 million, lease assets ISK 2,766 million, investment assets under development ISK 1,636 million, building rights and land ISK 3,669 million and pre-paid street construction tax ISK 13 million. Assets for own use amounted to ISK 6,025 million and assets under development ISK 675 million. The Group's equity amounted to ISK 50,513 million at the end of the period and its equity ratio was 35.6%. At the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023 a dividend payment to shareholders due to the year 2022 amounting to ISK 2,000 million was approved, which was subsequently paid on 12 April 2023.

The Group’s total liabilities amounted to ISK 91,465 million at the end of the period, of which interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 74,004 million and deferred tax liability ISK 12,872 million. The Group´s loan to value is 54,4% at the end of the period.

Economic occupancy rate

The Company's economic occupancy rate was 93.8% at the end of the period but was 95.7% at the beginning of the year. In the second quarter, Landsbankinn moved into their new headquarters and at the same time returned the offices that they had been renting on a long-term lease from the Company. This resulted in a 1.7% decrease of the economic occupancy rate.

Company’s Portfolio

The company's purchase offer for Hafnarstræti 7 has been accepted with conditions, but it is an 820 sqm. office and retail building. After the purchase, the company owns the entire field bounded by Pósthússtræti 2, Tryggvagata 24-28 and Hafnarstræti 5-9.

The Company’s owns around 110 properties, which counts for over 318.000 thousand square meters on rental place in over 600 units. Total number of tenants is around 500. The Company's principal properties in the capital region are Borgartún 21 and 21a; Borgartún 26; Suðurlandsbraut 8 and 10; Mýrargata 2-16; Pósthússtræti 2 (Hótel 1919); Smáratorg 3 (Turninn); Smáratorg 1; Álfheimar 74 (Nýi Glæsibær); Grjótháls 1-3 and Austurstræti 5, 6, 7 and 17. The Company’s principal property outside the capital region is Glerártorg, Akureyri. The Company’s largest tenants are Húsasmiðjan, Berjaya Hotels Iceland, Sýn, Össur ,Bónus, Deloitte, Rúmfatalagerinn, Samkaup og Ríkiseignir.

The largest part of the Company’s real estate portfolio is office space, or 40%, followed by commercial premises (23%), warehouses (13%), hotel (10%), health related operations (6%), bars and restaurants (3%) and building permits (3%). Around 93% of the Company's real estate are in the capital region, of which 38% is in financial and business districts of Reykjavík (mainly within postal codes 105 and 108), 18% in the Reykjavik city centre and 18% in Smárinn-Mjódd. 7% of the portfolio is located outside the capital region, whereof over 6% is in Akureyri.

Outlook

The Company’s operation has been outperforming expectation in the year and the outlook is increase for the second time this year. The Company expects that the EBITDA for the year will be in the range of ISK 7.500-7.800 million at a fixed price, based on consumer price index for financial indexation in September 2023. The first estimate of the outlook for the year, was an EBITDA in the range of ISK 6.690 – 6.970 million at a fixed price, based on consumer price index for financial indexation in January. The increase is mainly cause by higher prices, reversal of impairment of trade receivables, changes to agreements and new properties. Ajusted for price increase and the purchase of new properties, the increase is around ISK 450-500 million compared to the first estimate of the outlook.

Changed Financial Calendar

Following is the planned dates for the publishing of interim and annual results:

Quarterly results Q3 2023 15. November 2023

Annual results 2023 15. February 2024

Attention is drawn to changes in planned publication of Q3 2023 quarterly results.

