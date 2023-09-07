[New Launch] Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market is estimated to be US$ 22.9 billion by 2032; Rise in Personalized Medicine and Expanding Application Areas to Foster Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companion diagnostics are often an IVD (in vitro diagnostics) that provides detailed info about safety and efficacy of biological product. Companion diagnostics play a crucial role in the personalized medicine approach, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed treatment decisions for patients.

Growing prevalence of cancer diseases across globe has given rise in demand for efficient CDx (Companion Diagnostic) tests which in turn has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Further, growing advancement in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and wide use of NGS method by clinicians to detect cancer-related genes is expected to boost the demand for Companion Diagnostic Technologies market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In July 2021, Labcorp launched new companion diagnostic “therascreen KRAS PCR” Mutation Analysis, for identifying patients with NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and for patient who are eligible for “LUMAKRAS” treatment developed by Amgen. Labcorp has become a first lab to make new companion diagnostic “therascreen KRAS PCR” with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancement in medical devices has fruitful the demand for target market growth. Companion Diagnostic help in monitoring response to treatment about specific therapeutic product for adjusting treatment to achieve effectiveness of drug which is likely to propel market growth.

Prominent Players in Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market:

Qiagen LLC

Roche

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems

bioMerieux

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Resonance Health Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Life Technologies

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Immunohistochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics

By Application - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Auto immune and Inflammation and Virology Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies:

The growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, along with the development of targeted therapies, is driving the demand for companion diagnostics. These diagnostics help identify suitable patients for specific treatments, improving treatment efficacy. Personalized Medicine Advancements: Advances in personalized medicine and precision oncology are boosting the adoption of companion diagnostics. Tailoring treatments to an individual's genetic makeup enhances patient outcomes.

Rising Demand for Biomarker Identification:

Supportive Regulatory Environment:

Increased Research and Development:

Collaborations and Partnerships:

Growing Patient Awareness:

Key Barriers:

High Development Costs:

Reimbursement Challenges:

Complex Regulatory Processes:

Data Privacy and Ethical Concerns:

The use of genetic and personal health data in companion diagnostics raises ethical and privacy concerns, which can lead to regulatory scrutiny and public resistance. Limited Adoption in Emerging Markets: Companion diagnostics may have limited adoption in some emerging markets due to infrastructure limitations, affordability issues, and lack of awareness.

Market Opportunities:

Expanding Therapeutic Areas:

Emerging Biomarkers:

Point-of-Care Companion Diagnostics:

Global Expansion:

Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs):

Companion Diagnostics for Rare Diseases:

Targeted Immunotherapies:

