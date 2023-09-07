What’s New for Winter ‘23-24 at Mammoth

Mammoth Lakes, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the biggest winter Mammoth has ever seen, the chairlifts in the Eastern Sierra are set to spin again in just a few short months. When they do, skiers and snowboarders returning to the Eastern Sierra will find additions and improvements to every aspect of the visitor experience.

The continued momentum and investment in town will take several new forms this winter. From new restaurants added to a food and beverage scene that continues to grow in sophistication, to new on-mountain experiences for the whole family and new infrastructure that will help bolster the excellent early-season conditions that Mammoth Mountain is known for there’s a lot on tap for this winter in Mammoth.



MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN IMPROVEMENTS

Chair 16 Replacement – Replacement of Canyon Express (Chair 16), an existing high-speed detachable quad chairlift with a new state-of-the-art Doppelmayr D-Line Series 6-Pack detachable high-speed chairlift. The new chairlift will provide up to 25% more uphill capacity helping to reduce lift line waits at Canyon Lodge. It will also feature enclosed top and bottom terminals which will allow carriers to be parked out of the weather during storm cycles and help ensure on-time openings on bluebird powder days. The new chairlift will feature 90 degree loading on an automated loading conveyor to provide a more precisely-timed and safe loading at each carrier. Finally, the new chairlift will be slightly realigned to the north of the existing alignment to reduce snow slide impacts from the adjacent Avalanche Chutes on Lincoln Mtn.

Woolly’s Tube Park – Embarking on Phase 2 of the master planned buildout of the Woolly’s Adventure Summit, improvements will include the beginning of a two-year construction cycle of a new full-service Day Lodge, a new Wiegand Alpine Coaster and the addition of summer tubing lanes for Summer 2024. The new Wiegand Alpine Coaster will provide a thrilling ride through the forest down through exciting curves, spiral twists and roller jumps through the forest as they descend 3,550 ft of downhill track back down to the Woolly’s Day Lodge. In addition, synthetic summer tubing lanes will be installed to provide a year-round tubing experience for guests to enjoy in conjunction with the alpine coaster and other improvements slated in the coming years. When complete (expected Summer 2024) the new Woolly’s Day Lodge will feature 6,000 sq. ft. of guest serving facilities including public restrooms, ticketing, food & beverage, retail goods, and indoor and outdoor patio dining areas. The permanent Day Lodge will replace previous temporary trailers and facilities serving the site.

Snowmaking System – Ongoing improvements to Mammoth’s extensive snowmaking system include $5.5 million investment to expand, automate and maximize efficiency. This includes the purchase of 22 new SMI Super Puma fan guns and 15 HKD Klik snowmaking guns, replacement of thousands of feet of snowmaking air and water pipe, and the installation of a new control system. This continued investment in snowmaking and related systems allow Mammoth to provide an exceptional snow surface for skiers and snowboarders, particularly in the early season.

Other Capital – An addition to the Chair 14 Melt House will be completed to more than double the size of the current restrooms to help alleviate wait times at this popular F&B venue. A new state-of-art Wintersteiger Ski Tuning Machine will be installed at the Main Lodge Repair Shop. Other technology improvements will be made to provide high speed guest WiFi in Canyon Lodge and more than a dozen new ticket pick-up kiosks will be installed across the resort to speed up guest fulfillment.

NEW AROUND TOWN

The Community Rec Center (CRC) – located at Mammoth Creek Park, is set to open later this fall. The facility will be a 40,000 square-foot Sprung Performance Arena. The CRC will be open and available to the public year-round, with the new ice rink, named LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes, operating annually each winter season between the months of October and April. During the summer months, the Olympic-sized rink will be transformed into a fully programmable, multi-use RecZone, which will serve as the hub for the expanding Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camps and programs.

A $34M renovation of the Outbound – (formerly Sierra Nevada Resort) is set for completion this fall. The renovations will completely reimagine the resort’s 179 accommodations including deluxe rooms, fireplace suites and chalets with an inviting lobby, contemporary dining concept, and wine bar. A collection of 10 free-standing cabins will join the property this fall, and a heated pool, two spa tubs, and an outdoor food garden will complete the renovations in advance of the ’23/24 ski season.

Phase 1 of The Parcel also known as “The Sawyer”, is tracking towards completion and is expected to be available for occupancy later this fall. This initial phase includes 81 units across 2 buildings, a childcare facility, community space, and public park. It will serve a range of affordability with the majority of the units at 60% AMI (Area Median Income). The net rents for units within the development will range from approximately $350 to $1,500 based on the annual income of the applicant.

Harmony Brazilian Grill & Bar – in the style of traditional Brazilian Churrascaria, Harmony will offer Mammoth Lakes visitors an elevated barbecue experience featuring choice cuts of meat, a unique salad bar and a full cocktail program. Located in the Mammoth Mall on Old Mammoth Rd. Harmony will offer seating for 250, making it ideal for a celebratory or post-mountain meal.

Flight Schedule – Daily winter service into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop (BIH) from San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN) on United will run from December 14, 2023 through March 30, 2024. Service from Hawthorne (HHR) and Carlsbad (CLD) to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) on Advanced Airlines will begin in November.



Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation. ###