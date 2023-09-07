[Latest Insights] Corporate Wellness Market worth US$ 15.5 billion 2024 with a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecasted period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market overview:

Corporate wellness comprises fitness & weight management, stress management, and health risk management segment. Wellness programs at the workplace help companies in increasing productivity while reducing the overall operational costs. These programs encourage employees to adopt a healthier lifestyle and help companies enhance productivity and employee performance.

Growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases among employees owing to unhealthy eating habits, hectic work and lack of sleep has enabled enterprises and businesses in various industries to implement health-related programs for their employees which in turn has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Presence of major players, growing strategic acquisitions and rising focus on in-house corporate wellness services is anticipated to increase demand for Corporate Wellness market growth in coming years.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Multiply Group at Abu Dhabi, UAE (United Arab Emirates) launched new Corporate Wellness Program in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine-Cardiac Prevention Center (NY) and HealthierU. The new launched program includes, educational series, provides information on healthy living and nutritional diet.

Analyst View:

Increasing awareness associated with company benefits on implementing programs for an employee on the health-related issues has become a leading factor in target market growth. Further, growing trend of increasing productivity and excellent performance of the employee has driven market growth. Hence, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across globe is expected to boost the demand for Corporate Wellness market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Service- Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, and others

By Category– Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations/ Employers

By End Use– Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Trends and Analysis of the Corporate Wellness Market:

1. Focus on Holistic Well-being:

Corporate wellness programs are evolving beyond physical fitness and nutrition to include mental health, stress management, financial well-being, and overall work-life balance. Employers recognize the importance of addressing all aspects of well-being to improve employee engagement and productivity.

2. Technology Integration:

The integration of technology, including wearable fitness trackers, mobile apps, and data analytics, is revolutionizing corporate wellness programs. These tools enable personalized wellness plans, real-time monitoring, and data-driven insights for both employees and employers.

3. Remote Work and Hybrid Models:

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work and hybrid work models. As a result, corporate wellness programs have adapted to support remote employees with virtual fitness classes, mental health resources, and online wellness challenges.

4. Mental Health Support:

The pandemic's mental health toll has shifted the focus to providing comprehensive mental health support in corporate wellness programs. Employers are offering counseling services, stress management tools, and employee assistance programs to address this critical aspect of well-being.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the barriers or challenges faced by the corporate wellness market? What is the current size and projected growth rate of the corporate wellness market? What are the emerging trends and innovations expected to shape the future of the corporate wellness market? How might factors like demographic shifts or healthcare policies influence the market landscape?

Key players:

ComPsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

Provant Health Solutions

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality Group

Wellsource, Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness

Truworth Wellness

SOL Wellness

What is the outlook for mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships within the Corporate Wellness Market?

Market Fragmentation: The corporate wellness market is highly fragmented, with numerous players offering a wide range of wellness solutions. This fragmentation provides opportunities for consolidation through mergers and acquisitions.

Established wellness companies may seek to expand their service offerings or geographic reach through acquisitions. This allows them to offer comprehensive wellness solutions and reach a broader customer base. Technology Integration: As technology plays an increasingly crucial role in corporate wellness programs, companies may acquire tech startups or partner with tech firms to enhance their digital capabilities and provide innovative wellness solutions.

As technology plays an increasingly crucial role in corporate wellness programs, companies may acquire tech startups or partner with tech firms to enhance their digital capabilities and provide innovative wellness solutions. Diverse Wellness Services: The demand for diverse wellness services, including mental health support, financial wellness, and lifestyle coaching, may drive partnerships or acquisitions of specialized wellness providers.

The demand for diverse wellness services, including mental health support, financial wellness, and lifestyle coaching, may drive partnerships or acquisitions of specialized wellness providers. Global Expansion: As companies expand globally, they may seek partnerships or acquisitions to navigate local regulations and cultural differences, ensuring that wellness programs are tailored to each region.

As companies expand globally, they may seek partnerships or acquisitions to navigate local regulations and cultural differences, ensuring that wellness programs are tailored to each region. Healthcare Integration: The integration of corporate wellness with healthcare services is a growing trend. Healthcare providers, insurers, and wellness companies may form partnerships to offer integrated solutions focused on preventive care.

The integration of corporate wellness with healthcare services is a growing trend. Healthcare providers, insurers, and wellness companies may form partnerships to offer integrated solutions focused on preventive care. Employee Benefits Providers: Employee benefits providers, including health insurers and retirement plan providers, may enter the corporate wellness space through acquisitions or partnerships to offer comprehensive well-being packages.

Employee benefits providers, including health insurers and retirement plan providers, may enter the corporate wellness space through acquisitions or partnerships to offer comprehensive well-being packages. Tech Giants' Involvement: Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon have shown interest in the wellness sector. They may enter the target market through strategic acquisitions or partnerships, potentially disrupting the industry.

Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon have shown interest in the wellness sector. They may enter the target market through strategic acquisitions or partnerships, potentially disrupting the industry. Startups and Innovation: Innovative startups in the wellness tech space may attract the interest of established companies looking to stay at the forefront of wellness trends.

Innovative startups in the wellness tech space may attract the interest of established companies looking to stay at the forefront of wellness trends. Consolidation for Competitive Advantage: Companies may engage in mergers and acquisitions to consolidate resources, reduce competition, and gain a competitive edge in the market.





