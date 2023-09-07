Global Tomosynthesis Market Size to Flourish at 10.8% CAGR, Targeting USD 5.50 Billion by 2030

Newark, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tomosynthesis market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2020 to USD 5.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2030. North America dominated the market with the market value of USD 550.1 Million in 2020. The regional growth is attributed because of the rise in demand for tomosynthesis in the developed countries for breast cancer in the present scenario. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the Due to increasing awareness about the diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure. Also, the rising geriatric population in the developing countries coupled with established regulatory framework is going to provide potential opportunities.

TomosynthesisMarket Size byProduct (2D/3D Combination Systems, Standalone 3D Systems), Application (Breast cancer screening, Chest imaging, Evaluation of erosions in rheumatoid arthritis, Head and Neck Imaging, Others), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centres) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



Request to Download Sample Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12520



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.34 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 5.50 billion CAGR 10.8% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Product, application, end-userand regions Drivers Rising cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Growing Breast Cancer Incidence Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints Complications involved with the diagnosis

Leading companies in the industry include Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD, Dexela Ltd., PerkinElmer, Planmed, Shimadzu, Toshiba Medical Systems and Trivitron Healthcare among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance in August 2018, Phillips healthcare has signed the partnership deal with Hologic in accordance with the distribution and sale of its mammography equipment which ensures the multimodality deals with hospitals.

The product segment is divided intostandalone 3D systems and 2D/3D combination systems. Thestandalone 3D systems segment dominated the market value of USD 735.6 Million in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed owing to the rising incidences of breast cancer all across the globe. Additionally, the growing adoption of the standalone 3D combination systems in tomosynthesis for better diagnosis is going to escalate the segment growth. By application, the market is segmented into hospitals, and diagnostic centres. The hospitals segment is going to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing advantages associated with the tomosynthesis technique. The application segment includes breast cancer screening, chest imaging, evaluation of erosions in rheumatoid arthritis, head and neck imaging, and others. The breast cancer screening segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 424.9 Million in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because tomosynthesis delivers a rapid, automated, and efficient diagnostic results of breast density aiding in identifying the patients.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12520



The rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis is going to foster the market growth and development in recent times. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a prolonged systemic auto-immune disease that largely affects the lining of the synovial joints in the body and is associated with premature death, progressive disability, and to some extent socioeconomic burdens. Rheumatoid Arthritis is usually categorized tenacious soreness and inflammation that mainly affects the peripheral joints. Thus the growing adoption rate of tomosynthesis technique in order to detect rheumatoid arthritis is the primary factor for the growth of the market.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12520



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com