TIPICO SPORTSBOOK TAPS CARDALE JONES, JOSH CRIBBS, AND CALLIE BUNDY FOR ITS NEWEST CAMPAIGN: “BET AGAINST YOUR RIVAL”

HOBOKEN, NJ, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced it is launching a new digital marketing campaign for the NFL and college football season.

Bet Against Your Rival pits diehard NFL fans in Colorado, Ohio, and New Jersey – three of its operating states – against their sworn enemies and historic rivals. Starting today, Tipico will offer weekly bet credits to its customers in:

Ohio to bet against the Pittsburgh Steelers

New Jersey to bet against the Dallas Cowboys

Colorado to bet against the Oakland Raiders

Eligible customers will be preloaded a weekly bet credit and encouraged to bet against their home team’s rival. Tipico is marketing its campaigns across its website and paid channels, including social media, digital out-of-home, and other paid channels.

The new campaign, as well as the company’s ongoing slate of promotional campaigns across sports, features Tipico’s newly expanded roster of celebrity ambassadors. Having recently extended its partnership with comedian and actor Jeremy Piven, Bet Against Your Rival also includes:

Ohio State football star Cardale Jones - Big Ten faithful can bet on Brutus with a $30 OSU bet credit, along with $150 in additional bet credits, when they deposit $50 on the Tipico app with promo code CARDALE150.

Former NFL player Josh Cribbs - Customers get $150 in bet credits, and a $30 “Dawg Pound Bet” to make on the Cleveland Browns, when they deposit $50 on the Tipico app with promo code CRIBBS150.

Fitness model and media personality Callie Bundy - Using promo code CALLIE150, first-time users who deposit $50 on the Tipico app will get $150 in bet credits and a $30 bet to place on any NFL team they choose.

“We are ecstatic to partner with an elite class of local athletes, influencers, and gameday personalities, particularly those close to the hearts of our customers in Ohio,” said Adrian Vella, U.S. CEO at Tipico. “We strive to deliver a one-of-a-kind platform experience to diehard fans to create a hyper-relevant experience. Now, we’re giving football bettors more reasons to unleash their passion and spend Saturday and Sunday on the edge of their seats.”

For Tipico customers, there will be no shortage of weekly promotions and gameday content this fall. Starting this weekend, Tipico will offer customers access to its new “Odds Flash,” offering increased odds for selected markets on Sunday games. Tipico also plans to launch an NFL pregame show each Sunday morning featuring special guests and betting analysis to help bettors. The show will be available to live stream in the Tipico app, Facebook Live, and YouTube.

In addition, Ohio bettors can harness expert insights thanks to Tipico and its partner BIGPLAY. Each Friday, Tipico oddsmakers will appear on the BIGPLAY network to discuss their weekly picks. Tipico and BIGPLAY will complement their digital content by playing host to events and tailgates in Cleveland for any Cleveland home games throughout the 2023 season.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.