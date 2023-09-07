Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing to Host Webinar on Formulation Development for First-in-Human Studies

Lee, MA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) is pleased to announce their ninth webinar in their webinar series, Sterile Filling 101, which will be held on Wednesday, September 13 at 1PM EST. The webinar, The ABCs of Formulation Development for Parenteral Drug Product Manufacturing, is free for all and will cover formulation development for first-in-human studies.

During the webinar, BSM will discuss how a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) develops and optimizes drug product formulations for cGMP manufacturing. Viewers will learn what they need to know about their formulation before contracting for fill finish, how equipment requirements are determined, and how drug product formulations are developed for cGMP manufacturing.

The speakers for the webinar include BSM’s Vice President of Technical Operations, Dr. Xufeng Sun, and BSM’s Associate Director of Formulation and Tech Transfer, Dr. Saran Malhi.

"We are excited to offer this webinar to our audience," said Dr. Xufeng Sun. "Our goal is to provide valuable information to those in the pharmaceutical industry, and we believe this webinar will do just that."

To sign up for the webinar, please register at https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/events/webinars/sterile-filling-101/episode-9/.

This webinar is open to all, and BSM encourages anyone interested in formulation development for first-in-human studies to attend.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the formulation, filling, and finishing of sterile injectable drugs. BSM is located in the heart of the Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

