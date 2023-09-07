Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Size To Surpass USD 46.58 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States , Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Size is to grow from USD 29.71 Billion in 2022 to USD 46.58 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Energy-efficient glass, also known as low-emissivity (low-e) glass, is a specialized solution that enhances energy efficiency in buildings. It features a microscopically thin coating that controls the transfer of heat and light. This coating allows natural light to enter while reducing heat gain or loss, minimizing the need for artificial lighting and temperature regulation. Energy-efficient glass improves insulation, reduces glare, blocks harmful UV radiation, and creates a comfortable indoor environment. By lowering energy consumption, it helps reduce carbon emissions and energy costs, making it an essential component of sustainable construction practices.

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Coating (Hard Coat and Soft Coat), By Glazing (Triple Glazing, Double Glazing, and Single Glazing), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, and Solar Panels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The building & construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the application type, the global energy efficient glass market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, and solar panels. The building and construction segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period in the energy-efficient glass market. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for energy-efficient solutions in the construction industry due to increasing awareness about sustainability and energy conservation. Governments and regulatory bodies are implementing stricter energy codes and standards, encouraging the use of energy-efficient materials like glass. Additionally, the growing emphasis on green building practices and certifications further drives the adoption of energy-efficient glass in construction projects. The benefits of energy-efficient glass, such as improved insulation, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced occupant comfort, make it a preferred choice for architects, builders, and developers in the building and construction sector.

The triple glazing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the glazing type, the global energy efficient glass market is segmented into triple glazing, double glazing, and single glazing. The triple glazing segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the energy-efficient glass market. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as triple glazing offers superior thermal insulation compared to double glazing, making it an ideal choice for regions with extreme climates. The increasing focus on energy efficiency and reducing heat loss or gain in buildings is driving the demand for triple glazing. Additionally, advancements in technology and manufacturing processes have made triple glazing more cost-effective and accessible, further contributing to its growth. The benefits of enhanced energy savings, improved sound insulation, and increased comfort are driving the adoption of triple glazing in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, thereby propelling its market growth.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.4% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at higher CAGR in the energy-efficient glass market during the forecast period. This region is experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to a surge in construction activities and the demand for energy-efficient building materials. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation in countries like China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives and regulations promoting energy efficiency in buildings are also driving the adoption of energy-efficient glass. Furthermore, the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles in emerging economies are fueling the demand for energy-efficient solutions. The presence of a large population and the need for infrastructure development further contribute to the growth potential of the Asia-Pacific energy-efficient glass market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global energy efficient glass market include Saint-Gobain, AGC, Guardian, Kaphs S.A., Metro Performance Glass, SCHOTT AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam Group, and Sedak GmbH & Co. and Among Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global energy efficient glass market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Coatings

Hard Coat

Soft Coat

Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Glazing

Triple Glazing

Double Glazing

Single Glazing

Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Solar Panels

Energy Efficient Glass Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



