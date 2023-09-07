Lake Street Capital Markets Presents BIG7 - The 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Street Capital Markets ("Lake Street"), a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies, today announced its 7th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference scheduled at The Yale Club of New York City on September 14, 2023.



The exclusive, invitation-only event will feature direct interactions between executives from more than 100 dynamic and growing public companies and top-tier institutional investors. BIG7 will showcase an extended lineup of innovative companies, reinforcing Lake Street's commitment to corporate access.

"At our core is the cultivation of enduring corporate and investor client relationships," said Mark Argento, Co-Founder and Head of Institutional Equities at Lake Street. "Our annual BIG Conference shows our dedication to nurturing robust idea generation and facilitating investor access to dynamic, rapidly growing companies."

Since its inception in 2012, Lake Street has expanded its research capabilities and sector domain expertise and has successfully executed over 200 investment banking mandates enabling issuer clients to raise over $10 billion in capital.

Lake Street extends its gratitude to our conference sponsors, whose unwavering backing has transformed the BIG7 Conference into an essential September event in New York City.

For event details and registration, visit Lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big7conference or contact your Lake Street representative at conference@lakestreetcm.com or 612-326-1305.

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street's annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference spotlights a diverse spectrum of dynamic public growth companies. This exclusive, invitation-only event fosters interactive, one-on-one meetings between executives from over 100 publicly traded companies and leading institutional investors.

About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank dedicated to dynamic, high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research empowers institutional investors with insights into emerging secular trends and innovative companies. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel, fostering relationships that unlock value and growth. Driven by a commitment to informed guidance and exceptional service, Lake Street is devoted to client success. For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

Contact

Mariia Pavlovska

info@lakestreetcm.com

612-326-1305