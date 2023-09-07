PetMed Express Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences throughout September. Matt Hulett, CEO, and Christine Chambers, CFO, will be presenting and available for one-on-one meetings throughout each conference.



Lake Street’s 2023 BIG7 Conference , September 14, 2023, New York City - Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.



, September 14, 2023, New York City - Management will participate in one-on-one meetings. Sidoti September Small Cap Conference , September 20-21, 2023, Virtual – Management will give an investor presentation and participate in one-on-one and small group meetings.



, September 20-21, 2023, Virtual – Management will give an investor presentation and participate in one-on-one and small group meetings. Jefferies 2023 Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference, September 28, 2023, Virtual - Management will give an investor presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings.



About Petmed Express

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com .

