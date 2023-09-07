Delisting of Securities of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation; Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Novan, Inc.; ViewRay, Inc.; 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.; Nabriva Therapeutics plc; UTA Acquisition Corporation; AppHarvest, Inc.; Yellow Corporation; Proterra Inc.; Amyris, Inc.; Chain Bridge I; LatAmGrowth SPAC; and SpringBig Holdings, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s securities were suspended on July 7, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Novan, Inc. Novan, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ViewRay, Inc. ViewRay, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s securities were suspended on August 1, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of UTA Acquisition Corporation. UTA Acquisition Corporation’s warrants were suspended on August 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of AppHarvest, Inc. AppHarvest, Inc.’s warrants were suspended on August 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Yellow Corporation. Yellow Corporation’s securities were suspended on August 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Proterra Inc. Proterra Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Amyris, Inc. Amyris, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of Chain Bridge I. Chain Bridge I’s warrants were suspended on August 23, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of LatAmGrowth SPAC. LatAmGrowth SPAC’s warrants were suspended on August 25, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SpringBig Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.