Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023.



Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights vs. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (where applicable)

● Revenue increased 16% to $120.7 million compared to $104.5 million. ● Gross profit increased 18% to $49.5 million compared to $41.9 million. ● Income from operations increased 38% to $19.5 million compared to $14.1 million. ● Net income was $10.3 million compared to $13.0 million. ● Net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share. ● Net income included a $0.9 million ($0.01 per diluted share) gain from the change in the fair value of warrants versus a $7.4 million ($0.12 per diluted share) gain in the prior year. ● Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 16% to $34.9 million compared to $30.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 28.9% compared to 28.8%. ● Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $410.7 million with net debt1 of $399.2 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $195.5 million. ● Leverage ratio2 at quarter end was 3.2x.

Management Commentary

“The growth we experienced in the first half of the year accelerated in our record-setting third quarter, driven by double-digit revenue growth in every segment of our business,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “This was primarily driven by strong organic growth, as well as the results from accretive acquisitions. By end market, our business is also performing well, particularly as demand for new residential housing has reaccelerated, and our expanding U.S. footprint continued to allow us to win infrastructure projects.

“Given the momentum in our business, we are well-positioned to deliver a record-setting year in fiscal 2023. So far this year we have continued to prioritize deleveraging, and we are also on track to reduce our leverage ratio to 3.0x by fiscal year end, which is ahead of our expectation. We believe the combination of our diversified and resilient revenue mix, high value service offering, and our opportunistic, accretive M&A strategy, while strategically balancing our leverage, is the most optimal path to continued shareholder value creation.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, adjusted EBITDA no longer includes an add-back for director costs and public company expenses.



2 Leverage ratio defined as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA over the trailing four quarters.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 16% to $120.7 million compared to $104.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase was attributable to strong growth across each of the Company’s segments as a result of organic growth from higher volumes in certain regions coupled with improved pricing, as well as the acquisition of Coastal Carolina Pumping (Coastal) in August 2022. Revenue attributable to the Coastal acquisition was $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 18% to $49.5 million compared to $41.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 41.0% compared to 40.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily related to the strong revenue growth and the easing of diesel fuel prices compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by inflationary pressures in labor inflation.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $29.9 million compared to $27.8 million in the prior year quarter due to higher labor costs of approximately $3.0 million as a result of additional headcount from recent acquisitions. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 24.8% in the third quarter compared to 26.6% in the prior year quarter.

During the three-month periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company recognized gains of $0.9 million and $7.4 million, respectively, on the fair value remeasurement of its liability-classified warrants. The continued decline in the fair value remeasurement of the public warrants for both periods is due to the Company's share price being below the exercise price as the warrants get closer to expiring in December 2023.

Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $10.3 million compared to $13.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $9.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 16% to $34.9 million compared to $30.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.9% compared to 28.8% in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity

On July 31, 2023, the Company had debt outstanding of $410.7 million, net debt of $399.2 million and total available liquidity of $195.5 million.

On June 1, 2023, the ABL Facility was amended to, among other changes, (1) increase the maximum revolver borrowings available to be drawn thereunder from $160.0 million to $225.0 million, (2) increase the letter of credit sublimit from $10.5 million to $22.5 million and (3) extend the maturity of the ABL Facility to the earlier of (a) June 1, 2028 and (b) the date that is 180 days prior to (i) the final stated maturity date of the Senior Notes or (ii) the date the Senior Notes become due and payable. The ABL Facility also provides for an uncommitted accordion feature under which the borrowers under the ABL Facility can, subject to specified conditions, increase the ABL Facility by up to an additional $75.0 million. The $65.0 million in incremental commitments were provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and PNC Bank, N.A.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 13% to $87.3 million compared to $77.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to organic volume growth in the segment and revenue contribution in the third quarter of 2023 from the Coastal acquisition. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 25% to $3.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $19.8 million in the prior year quarter.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 20% to $17.3 million compared to $14.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was up 18% year-over-year, due primarily to pricing improvements. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 improved to $1.6 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% to $5.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 29% to $16.5 million compared to $12.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to organic growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 100% to $4.0 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 44% to $8.2 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2023 revenue of approximately $440.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125.0 million, and free cash flow3 of approximately $70.0 million.

3 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures less cash paid for interest.



About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2023, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 100 branch locations across approximately 20 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 19 operating locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs and the ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-Q/A. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and free cash flow, all of which are important financial measures for the Company, but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management also uses this non-GAAP financial measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, determining incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in quarterly and annual financial reports prepared for the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and in comparing the Company’s financial results with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other income, net, and other adjustments. Other adjustments includes the adjustment for warrant liabilities revaluation, non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have modified the method in which Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by no longer including an add-back for director costs and public company expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 is recast by $0.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for these expenses to reflect this change. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See “Non-GAAP Measures (Reconciliation of Net Debt)” below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of July 31, As of October 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,532 $ 7,482 Trade receivables, net 67,201 62,882 Inventory, net 6,672 5,532 Income taxes receivable - 485 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,496 5,175 Total current assets 97,901 81,556 Property, plant and equipment, net 427,084 419,377 Intangible assets, net 125,363 137,754 Goodwill 222,998 220,245 Right-of-use operating lease assets 25,487 24,833 Other non-current assets 13,295 2,026 Deferred financing costs 1,878 1,698 Total assets $ 914,006 $ 887,489 Current liabilities: Revolving loan $ 35,699 $ 52,133 Operating lease obligations, current portion 4,649 4,001 Finance lease obligations, current portion 114 109 Accounts payable 7,247 8,362 Accrued payroll and payroll expenses 15,190 13,341 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,254 32,156 Income taxes payable 737 178 Warrant liability, current portion 391 - Total current liabilities 100,281 110,280 Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs 371,520 370,476 Operating lease obligations, non-current 21,177 20,984 Finance lease obligations, non-current 82 169 Deferred income taxes 79,360 74,223 Other liabilities, non-current 12,836 - Warrant liability, non-current - 7,030 Total liabilities 585,256 583,162 Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 25,000 25,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,806,913 and 56,226,191 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 382,533 379,395 Treasury stock (14,288 ) (4,609 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (663 ) (9,228 ) Accumulated deficit (63,838 ) (86,237 ) Total stockholders' equity 303,750 279,327 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 914,006 $ 887,489





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 120,671 $ 104,469 $ 322,037 $ 286,398 Cost of operations 71,187 62,535 192,625 171,400 Gross profit 49,484 41,934 129,412 114,998 Gross margin 41.0 % 40.1 % 40.2 % 40.2 % General and administrative expenses 29,937 27,847 87,236 83,156 Income from operations 19,547 14,087 42,176 31,842 Interest expense, net (7,066 ) (6,517 ) (21,285 ) (19,126 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 911 7,420 6,639 9,894 Other income, net 262 16 296 69 Income before income taxes 13,654 15,006 27,826 22,679 Income tax expense 3,318 2,030 5,427 2,535 Net income 10,336 12,976 22,399 20,144 Less preferred shares dividends (441 ) (441 ) (1,309 ) (1,309 ) Income available to common shareholders $ 9,895 $ 12,535 $ 21,090 $ 18,835 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 53,198,637 54,012,404 53,377,157 53,859,874 Diluted 54,104,738 57,286,563 54,262,940 54,772,441 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.33





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the Nine Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net income $ 22,399 $ 20,144 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash operating lease expense 3,526 1,786 Foreign currency adjustments (1,421 ) - Depreciation 29,541 25,547 Deferred income taxes 4,140 2,210 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,414 1,374 Amortization of intangible assets 14,336 16,958 Stock-based compensation expense 3,138 4,164 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,639 ) (9,894 ) Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment (1,472 ) (1,460 ) Provision for bad debt (93 ) 239 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (3,199 ) (11,024 ) Inventory (970 ) (265 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (875 ) (1,239 ) Accounts payable (2,050 ) (2,311 ) Accrued payroll, accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,457 7,498 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,232 53,727 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43,166 ) (80,967 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,043 6,197 Purchases of intangible assets (800 ) (1,450 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,923 ) (76,220 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on revolving loan 239,911 252,925 Payments on revolving loan (256,345 ) (236,856 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (550 ) (290 ) Purchase of treasury stock (9,679 ) (1,394 ) Other financing activities (81 ) (31 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (26,744 ) 14,354 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 485 1,286 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,050 (6,853 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 7,482 9,298 End of period $ 11,532 $ 2,445





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended July 31, Change (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping 87,323 $ 77,352 $ 9,971 12.9 % U.K. Operations 17,260 14,417 2,843 19.7 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 16,505 12,813 3,692 28.8 % Corporate 625 625 - 0.0 % Intersegment (1,042 ) (738 ) (304 ) 41.2 % Total Revenue $ 120,671 $ 104,469 $ 16,202 15.5 %





Nine Months Ended July 31, Change (in thousands) 2023 2022 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 232,896 $ 212,189 $ 20,707 9.8 % U.K. Operations 45,207 39,980 5,227 13.1 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 44,445 34,551 9,894 28.6 % Corporate 1,875 1,875 - 0.0 % Intersegment (2,386 ) (2,197 ) (189 ) 8.6 % Total Revenue $ 322,037 $ 286,398 $ 35,639 12.4 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income





Net Income Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended July 31, Three Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 3,517 $ 2,812 $ 20,535 $ 19,776 $ 759 3.8 % U.K. Operations 1,616 441 5,566 3,955 1,611 40.7 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 3,986 2,010 8,190 5,681 2,509 44.2 % Corporate 1,217 7,713 625 625 - 0.0 % Total $ 10,336 $ 12,976 $ 34,916 $ 30,037 $ 4,879 16.2 %





Net Income Adjusted EBITDA Nine Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ Change % Change U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 2,867 $ 3,772 $ 52,363 $ 52,285 $ 78 0.1 % U.K. Operations 2,449 358 13,349 11,017 2,332 21.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 9,526 5,205 21,208 15,233 5,975 39.2 % Corporate 7,557 10,809 1,875 1,875 - 0.0 % Total $ 22,399 $ 20,144 $ 88,795 $ 80,410 $ 8,385 10.4 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Performance





(dollars in millions) Revenue Net Income Adjusted EBITDA1 Capital Expenditures2 Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures Earnings Per Diluted Share Q1 2022 $ 85 $ 1 $ 23 $ 35 $ (12 ) $ 0.01 Q2 2022 $ 96 $ 6 $ 27 $ 22 $ 5 $ 0.10 Q3 2022 $ 105 $ 13 $ 30 $ 19 $ 11 $ 0.22 Q4 2022 $ 115 $ 9 $ 36 $ 48 $ (12 ) $ 0.14 Q1 2023 $ 94 $ 6 $ 25 $ 15 $ 10 $ 0.11 Q2 2023 $ 108 $ 6 $ 29 $ 16 $ 13 $ 0.09 Q3 2023 $ 120 $ 10 $ 35 $ 5 $ 30 $ 0.18

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the definition of the measure and below for a reconciliation of the current period such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Information on M&A or growth investments included in capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:

*Q1 2022 capex includes approximately $19 million M&A and $2 million growth investment.

*Q2 2022 capex includes approximately $11 million M&A and $5 million growth investment.

*Q3 2022 capex includes approximately $7 million growth investment.

*Q4 2022 capex includes approximately $31 million M&A and $13 million growth investment.

*Q1 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.

*Q2 2023 capex includes approximately $6 million M&A and $1 million growth investment.

*Q3 2023 capex includes approximately $1 million growth investment.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Net income $ 10,336 $ 12,976 $ 22,399 $ 20,144 Interest expense, net 7,066 6,517 21,285 19,126 Income tax expense 3,318 2,030 5,427 2,535 Depreciation and amortization 14,707 14,190 43,877 42,505 EBITDA 35,427 35,713 92,988 84,310 Transaction expenses 5 20 32 59 Stock based compensation 934 1,333 3,138 4,164 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (911 ) (7,420 ) (6,639 ) (9,894 ) Other income, net (262 ) (16 ) (296 ) (69 ) Other adjustments(1) (277 ) 407 (428 ) 1,840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,916 $ 30,037 $ 88,795 $ 80,410 U.S. Concrete Pumping Net income $ 3,517 $ 2,812 $ 2,867 $ 3,772 Interest expense, net 6,337 5,795 19,163 16,879 Income tax expense 1,318 961 1,026 258 Depreciation and amortization 10,498 9,927 31,464 29,615 EBITDA 21,670 19,495 54,520 50,524 Transaction expenses 5 20 32 59 Stock based compensation 934 1,333 3,138 4,164 Other income, net (257 ) (6 ) (273 ) (43 ) Other adjustments(1) (1,817 ) (1,066 ) (5,054 ) (2,419 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,535 $ 19,776 $ 52,363 $ 52,285 U.K. Operations Net income $ 1,616 $ 441 $ 2,449 $ 358 Interest expense, net 729 722 2,122 2,247 Income tax expense 545 153 831 122 Depreciation and amortization 1,879 1,881 5,555 5,892 EBITDA 4,769 3,197 10,957 8,619 Other income, net (6 ) (5 ) (23 ) (11 ) Other adjustments 803 763 2,415 2,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,566 $ 3,955 $ 13,349 $ 11,017

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for warrant liabilities revaluation, restructuring costs, non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have modified the method in which adjusted EBITDA is calculated by no longer including an add-back for director costs and public company expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 is recast by $0.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for these expenses to reflect this change.

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services Net income $ 3,986 $ 2,010 $ 9,526 $ 5,205 Income tax expense 1,352 796 3,257 1,832 Depreciation and amortization 2,114 2,170 6,214 6,361 EBITDA 7,452 4,976 18,997 13,398 Other income, net 1 (5 ) - (15 ) Other adjustments 737 710 2,211 1,850 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,190 $ 5,681 $ 21,208 $ 15,233 Corporate Net income $ 1,217 $ 7,713 $ 7,557 $ 10,809 Income tax expense 103 120 313 323 Depreciation and amortization 216 212 644 637 EBITDA 1,536 8,045 8,514 11,769 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (911 ) (7,420 ) (6,639 ) (9,894 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 625 $ 625 $ 1,875 $ 1,875





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Debt





July 31, October 31, January 31, April 30, July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 Senior Notes 375,000 375,000 375,000 375,000 375,000 Revolving loan draws outstanding 16,884 52,133 50,247 60,947 35,699 Less: Cash (2,445 ) (7,482 ) (4,049 ) (6,643 ) (11,532 ) Net debt $ 389,439 $ 419,650 $ 421,198 $ 429,304 $ 399,167





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA





(dollars in thousands) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Consolidated Net income $ 1,183 $ 5,985 $ 12,976 $ 8,532 $ 6,475 $ 5,588 $ 10,336 Interest expense, net 6,261 6,346 6,517 6,765 6,871 7,348 7,066 Income tax expense (benefit) (22 ) 527 2,030 2,991 644 1,465 3,318 Depreciation and amortization 14,080 14,236 14,190 14,957 14,449 14,721 14,707 EBITDA 21,502 27,094 35,713 33,245 28,439 29,122 35,427 Transaction expenses 21 20 20 259 3 24 5 Stock based compensation 1,480 1,351 1,333 870 1,140 1,064 934 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (2,474 ) (7,420 ) - (4,556 ) (1,172 ) (911 ) Other income, net (37 ) (13 ) (16 ) (19 ) (21 ) (13 ) (262 ) Other adjustments (1) 353 1,080 407 1,292 41 (192 ) (277 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,319 $ 27,058 $ 30,037 $ 35,647 $ 25,046 $ 28,833 $ 34,916

(1) See note above.