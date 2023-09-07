IMUNON to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 14th Beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET

Program will feature members of IMUNON executive management along with key opinion leaders in immuno-oncology and vaccine development

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that it will hold a virtual R&D Day event on September 14th beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. Details about speakers and instructions on how to participate are below.

The Event’s Speakers

IMUNON presenters include:

Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer

Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer

Guest key opinion leader presenters include:

Sallie Permar, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and Pediatrician-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. She is also Nancy C. Paduano Professor and Chair, Weill Cornell Medicine.

Patrick Ott, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Director of the Melanoma Disease Center and the Director, Clinical Sciences, of the Center for Immuno-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is also an attending physician in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Permar will focus her presentation on the “Vaccines of the Future” while Dr. Ott will discuss “Immuno-Oncology: The remaining unmet need.”

Dr. Permar is a physician-scientist focusing on the prevention and treatment of neonatal viral infections and leads a research laboratory investigating immune protection against vertical transmission of neonatal viral pathogens, namely HIV and cytomegalovirus. Dr. Ott is a clinical investigator and a member of the clinical trials program at Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, where he designs and conducts Phase 1 immunotherapy trials for patients with melanoma and other tumors.

How to Participate

The virtual program will be held online beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. There is no need to pre-register for the event. A live and archived webcast will be available in the Scientific Presentations section of IMUNON’s website. Following management’s presentations, a Q&A session will be available via the chat function of the webcast.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PlaCCine modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate (IMNN-101) targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PlaCCine platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

