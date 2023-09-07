[Latest] Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size/Share Worth USD 47.6 Billion by 2032 at a 5.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes and Labels), By Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 31-45 Microns, More Than 45 Microns), By Application (Food, Beverages, Tabaco, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others), By Vertical (Tenter, Tabular), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 32.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 47.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Packaging Demand: The growing global demand for flexible and lightweight packaging solutions drives the BOPP films market. BOPP films are widely used in packaging applications due to their excellent clarity, barrier properties, and printability, making them suitable for food, consumer goods, and industrial packaging.

Sustainable Packaging Trends: The shift towards sustainable packaging solutions has prompted the adoption of BOPP films. Being recyclable and having a reduced environmental footprint in comparison to other plastic films, BOPP films align well with the escalating consumer and regulatory pressures for sustainable packaging choices.

Rising Retail and E-commerce Activities: The rise in online shopping and e-commerce has led to increased demand for packaging materials. BOPP films find applications in various aspects of e-commerce packaging, including labels, bags, pouches, and wrapping, contributing to market growth.

Consumer Preference for Attractive Packaging: BOPP films’ excellent printability and ability to create visually appealing packaging designs have made them popular in the consumer goods sector. Brands leverage these films to enhance shelf appeal and differentiate their products in competitive markets.

Emerging Economies and Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and a rising middle-class population in emerging economies have fueled the demand for packaged goods. BOPP films are crucial in meeting this demand due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for various product categories, driving market growth in these regions.

Barrier Properties for Food Preservation: BOPP films exhibit excellent barrier properties against moisture, gases, and odors, making them suitable for extending the shelf life of perishable foods. As consumer demand for convenience and longer-lasting products increases, the utilization of BOPP films in food packaging applications grows, driving market expansion.

Industry Innovation and Product Diversification: Market players continue to innovate and diversify their BOPP film offerings to cater to specific industry needs. Specialized variants like metallized BOPP films for decorative packaging and holographic BOPP films for anti-counterfeiting measures are gaining traction, enabling the industry to address niche market segments and expand its applications.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Cosmo Films Limited re-brands to Cosmo First Limited: In 2022, Cosmo Films Limited re-brands to Cosmo First Limited. The strategic decision comes considering the company’s business activities have expanded beyond films into specialty chemicals (masterbatches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care.

Flex Films International sets up five new plants: In 2022, India-based UFlex’s international packaging film arm Flex Films International has embarked on a global expansion drive with new production units in Europe, CIS Region, the Middle East and Africa. The company used a virtual engineering assembly system, body cameras and local training to get the new plants up and running.

Report Scope

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disrupted Supply Chains: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and causing production delays. This hindered the manufacturing and distribution of BOPP films, leading to supply shortages and potential price fluctuations.

Fluctuating Consumer Demand: Changing consumer behaviour during lockdowns and economic uncertainties impacted demand for packaged goods. Industries using BOPP films, such as retail and hospitality, experienced reduced orders, affecting the market’s growth trajectory.

Supply Chain Optimization: Market players focused on building resilient supply chains by diversifying suppliers and adopting digital technologies for real-time tracking. This strategy minimized future disruptions and ensured a steady supply of raw materials.

E-commerce Expansion: The surge in online shopping during the pandemic accelerated the demand for packaging materials, including BOPP films. Companies embraced this trend by supplying e-commerce packaging solutions, offsetting losses from traditional retail.

Innovation in Health and Safety Packaging: As hygiene concerns escalated, packaging for medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) gained importance. BOPP films were utilized for tamper-evident seals, sterile packaging, and medical labels, contributing to market recovery.

Sustainability Emphasis: Post-pandemic, the focus on sustainable packaging intensified. Market players introduced eco-friendly BOPP film options, aligning with consumer preferences for environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

Collaboration and Industry Networking: Market recovery was facilitated through collaborations among industry stakeholders. Manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors collaborated to address challenges collectively, share insights, and strategize for a stronger comeback. Networking and knowledge-sharing played a vital role in adapting to the pandemic’s impact and implementing effective recovery measures within the BOPP Films Market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films Market:

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India)

Taghleef Industries Group (UAE)

Cosmo Films Ltd. (India)

Uflex Ltd. (India)

Innovia Films Ltd. (UK)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Treofan Group (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc. (Japan)

Biofilm S.A. (Spain)

Sibur Holding PJSC (Russia)

Others

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market – Regional Analysis

The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market trend is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. With increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure, there’s a shift towards recyclable and eco-friendly BOPP films. Brands focus on transparent labelling to convey product information, catering to the region’s environmentally conscious consumers.

Europe: In Europe, the trend centers around innovation in barrier properties. BOPP films with enhanced barriers, offering extended product shelf life, are in demand. Additionally, the circular economy approach drives the use of BOPP films made from recycled materials, aligning with the European Union’s sustainability goals.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific showcases a surge in e-commerce packaging demand. The region’s booming online retail industry drives the need for protective and visually appealing packaging solutions. BOPP films are preferred for their printability and tamper-evident features, catering to the growing e-commerce market and its packaging requirements.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): LAMEA experiences a trend towards cost-effective solutions. BOPP films are adopted for their affordability and versatility in diverse applications. In this region, industries seek practical packaging options that balance protection and cost efficiency, making BOPP films a preferred choice for a wide range of products across sectors.

The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene BOPP Films Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Wraps

Bags & Pouches

Tapes and Labels

By Thickness

Below 15 Microns

15-30 Microns

31-45 Microns

More Than 45 Microns

By Application

Food

Beverages

Tabaco

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Vertical

Tenter

Tabular

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films industry.

Managers in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

