SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Shift4 Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

On October 21, 2022, Shift4 disclosed in an SEC filing that certain of its financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated because of a material weakness in the Company’s financial controls, which had caused it to incorrectly treat “customer acquisition costs” as cash used in investing activities rather than cash used in operating activities in its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. According to the complaint, as a result, Shift4 was forced to negatively revise its net cash provided by operating activities to $3 million (down from its originally reported $29.2 million), $30.8 million (down from its originally reported $37.1 million), and $70.8 million (down from its originally reported $85 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021 the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Following this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 2.67%, to close at $44.16 per share on October 24, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2023, according to the complaint, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that Shift4 “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyperaggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat,” including “cash flow manipulation” and “inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.” The Blue Orca report also stated, according to the complaint, that the company’s questionable accounting maneuvers “inflated 2022 gross profit by 13%, Adj. EBITDA by 34%, and operating income by close to 3x.”

Following this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $5.95 per share, or 8.68%, to close at $62.59 per share on April 19, 2023.

