Novotech Publishes Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Global Clinical Trial Landscape Report

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, today published the latest specialist clinical trial report – "Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma: Global Clinical Trial Landscape".



According to the report, since 2018, the biopharma industry has initiated over 200 global clinical trials for nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), with 60% of these located in Asia-Pacific and more than 30% in the US and Europe.

“NCP is the most common cancer originating from the nasopharyngeal epithelium and is mainly found in Asia and Africa. Non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma accounts for about 50% of all nasopharyngeal cancer cases. NCP has 5-year survival rates ranging from 40-70% worldwide,” according to the report.

Environmental risk factors such as smoking, alcohol, nitrosamines, genetic predisposition, and EBV infection play a large role in the prevalence of NCP.

In 2020 there were more than 130,000 NPC cases globally. It is the 23rd most common cancer worldwide and is more frequent in men than women.

In 2020, Asia accounted for over 80% of global NPC cases, with China contributing the majority.

In 2020, the US and Canada accounted for approximately 2% of the global NPC incidence, with over 2,000 cases.

In 2020, Europe reported 5,204 cases of NPC, contributing nearly 4% of the global incidence.



Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies, with 34 office locations, including Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

