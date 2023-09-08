Ignition Transformer Market to Attain Positive CAGR by 2032 - Report by DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Ignition Transformer Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Type (Oil-Filled Ignition Transformers, Dry Ignition Transformers, High Voltage Ignition Transformers, Low Voltage Ignition Transformers, Others), By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the ignition transformer market is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. An ignition transformer converts input voltage into a high voltage. The conversion combines gas and air to deliver a high-energy spark at the end of an ignition electrode rod.

The rise in industrialization induces the ignition transformer market growth in the forthcoming years. Besides, the growth opportunities in the oil and gas industry have spurred the demand for ignition transformers. For instance, global facilities are scaling their distribution and storage processes to cater to the growing consumer demand. The need for ignition transformers in power plants is becoming paramount in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the automotive industry's ignition transformer market positioning remains strong and undisputed.

Ignition Transformers Market Report Highlights:

The global ignition transformer market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR by 2032.

The growing emphasis on ignition transformers' safety and efficiency features has resulted in developing novel products in the industry.

Oil-filled ignition transformers are broadly used for several industrial applications and will likely dominate in the forthcoming years.

North America is a dominant ignition transformer market due to its significant contribution to the global market. Asia Pacific is projected to gain more traction with developing novel electrical components for end-users.

Some of the prominent players in the ignition transformer market include Honeywell, IBHS, Brahma, COFI, Lenc-energy, Durag, YHDC, Enerdoor, and Econex.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Ignition Transformer Market Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations and Forecast, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Oil-Filled Ignition Transformers, Dry Ignition Transformers, High Voltage Ignition Transformers, Low Voltage Ignition Transformers, Step-Up and Step-Down Ignition Transformers By Application Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemical Industry, Residential and Commercial Heating Systems, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Honeywell, IBHS, Brahma, COFI, Lenc-energy, Durag, YHDC, Enerdoor, and Econex among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The global ignition transformer market has been segmented into type, application, and region. Oil-filled ignition transformers are dominant based on their wider applications in the industrial sectors. They are designed to operate in challenging scenarios requiring high-energy ignition systems and high voltage. On the other hand, the oil and gas industry under the application category accounted for a significant share in 2022, attributed to the rise in exploration and production activities.

North America is a booming ignition transformer market due to the availability of better infrastructure and ongoing power generation projects that encourage the demand for ignition transformers. Europe is the second leading market, characterized by its stringent power management and distribution regulations. Europe’s strong emphasis on sustainable development has enabled novel growth opportunities in the regional markets.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Baoding Tianwei, a Chinese Company, developed 110kW transformers using ester oil. The newly developed transformer can add extra security layers to the security devices and is equipped with a generation of intelligent sensors that enable real-time data transmission.

As a part of the city’s development, Valenzuela received a power transformer with 500kV, which significantly boosts the growing electricity demand. This also marks the contribution towards sustainable development.

Ignition Transformer Market Report Segmentation:

Ignition Transformer Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Oil-Filled

Dry

High Voltage

Low Voltage

Step-Up and Step-Down

Ignition Transformer Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Residential and Commercial Heating Systems

Others

Ignition Transformer Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



