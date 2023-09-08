Pain Management Market Size to Reach USD 97.4 Billion by 2032| CAGR 3.1% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Pain Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Drug Class (NSAIDs, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Anti-migraine Agents, Antidepressants, Opioids, Nonnarcotic Analgesics), By Devices, By Indication, by Pain Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the pain management market size was valued at USD 72.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 97.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.1%. The field of pain management offers clinical treatment to patients who suffer from an overdose of prescribed and synthetic opioids.

Numerous factors drive the pain management market. Rise in disposable income, access to clinical diagnosis and treatment, favorable reimbursement options, and the availability of better healthcare infrastructure are major drivers to the market growth. Growth in the patient pool with several conditions, such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory and other chronic illnesses, has triggered the need for effective pain management methods.

Pain Management Market Report Highlights:

The rise in public awareness, favorable reimbursement options, and the availability of several treatment options will likely enable patients with pain management methods tailored according to patient needs.

By devices, neurostimulation is dominant and is used to deliver electrical impulses to specific nerves in the body.

NSAIDs accounted for a significant market share by drug class and are projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years. Opioids are second leading with huge potential in the industry.

By region, North America is a significant market owing to its well-developed infrastructure and abundant workforce. High spending capacity on healthcare is one of the major growth highlights.

Some of the prominent players in the pain management market report include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International Ag, Eli Lily and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (Gsk), Purdue Pharma L.P., Endo Health Solutions, Inc. (Endo International Plc.), Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Pain Management Market Market Size in 2022 USD 72.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 97.4 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 3.1% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Drug Class NSAIDs, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Anti-migraine Agents, Antidepressants, Opioids, Nonnarcotic Analgesics By Devices Neurostimulation Devices, Infusion Pumps, Ablation Devices By Indication Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Postoperative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Muscle sprain/strain, Bone fracture, Acute appendicitis, Others By Pain Type Chronic pain, Acute pain Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International Ag, Eli Lily and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (Gsk), Purdue Pharma L.P., Endo Health Solutions, Inc. (Endo International Plc.), Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories

Segmentation Overview

The global pain management market has been segmented into drug class, devices, indication, pain type, and region. Due to their popularity in pain management, NSAIDs dominate the drug class segment. The rise in the use of neurostimulation devices is attributed to the growing cases of epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

North America is the dominant market for pain management owing to the abundance of clinical workforce in the regional market. An increase in the millennial population with chronic pain is projected to contribute to the demand. Asia Pacific is the second leading market, attributed to the rise in the aging population with huge medical needs.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, a guideline released by the American Dental Association Science & Research Institute (ADASRI), the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, and the Center of Integrative Global Oral Health of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine supports the use of ibuprofen (NSAIDs) or acetaminophen for pediatric dental treatments.

According to a study by the Journal of American Heart Association, Swedish researchers studied pain severity levels post-myocardial infarction within a year and the risk factors associated with mortality. The scientists have maintained a registry for patients with myocardial infarctions in the Swedish Web System for Enhancement and Development of Evidence-based Care in Heart Disease (SWEDHEART). This registry contains patient data with myocardial infarction test results and associated medical data. The findings of this study emphasized customizing pain management methods and rehabilitation in myocardial infarction cases.

Pain Management Market Report Segmentation

Pain Management Market, By Drug Class (2023-2032)

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Anti-migraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Nonnarcotic Analgesics

Pain Management Market, By Devices (2023-2032)

Neurostimulation Devices

Infusion Pumps

Ablation Devices

Pain Management Market, By Indication (2023-2032)

Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Postoperative Pain

Migraine

Fibromyalgia

Muscle sprain/strain

Bone fracture

Acute appendicitis

Others

Pain Management Market, By Pain Type (2023-2032)

Chronic pain

Acute pain

Pain Management Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



