Sep 8th 2023



Photocat Embarks on an Exciting Journey Agreement with The Man on the Moon Program.

Roskilde – Zealand - Photocat is thrilled to announce its partnership with the esteemed Man on the Moon program, an exclusive initiative by the regional authorities designed to nurture and propel companies towards achieving a Billion DKK in turnover.

Initiated by The Danish Zealand Region in collaboration with the renowned “Industriens Fond”, this program has already made significant strides with a select group of companies.

Joining this program underscores Photocat’s steadfast commitment to growth and position as a key player in the journey towards becoming a growth-focused enterprise. Working with the Man on the Moon team guided by programme executive Morten Pristed, marks a pivotal milestone in Photocat’s journey.

Michael Humle, CEO and founder, expressed his pride in being part of this program, stating “To amplify the impact of Photocat’s offerings for citizens in modern cities, forging robust partnerships with authoritative entities is crucial.”

Jesper Elsgaard and Morten Pristed officially sealed the partnership with their signatures, brimming with anticipation and recognizing the immense potential awaiting to be unleashed. Jesper Elsgaard emphasized, “This multifaceted program aligns perfectly with Photocat’s need to surmount the hurdles on our growth trajectory.”

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard, CBO: jes@photocat.net, +45 5121 7651

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.









