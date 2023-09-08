Cleantech Building Materials: Application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

8 September 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Following the resolutions being passed at the Company’s General Meeting on 7 September 2023, as disclosed in the Company announcement dated 7 September 2023, the Company has today made an application to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark to be terminated.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths info@cbm-plc.com

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen



+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.