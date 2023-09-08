RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-09-08
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|800 +/- 800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,216
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|800
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|11
|Average yield
|2.876 %
|Lowest yield
|2.864 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.883 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|56.00
|Auction date
|2023-09-08
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,955
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|31
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.944 %
|Lowest yield
|2.934 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.949 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00
|Auction date
|2023-09-08
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|800 +/- 800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,205
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|800
|Number of bids
|24
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|2.833 %
|Lowest yield
|2.820 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.846 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00