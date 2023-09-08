RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-09-08
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,216
Volume sold, SEK mln800 
Number of bids20 
Number of accepted bids11 
Average yield2.876 %
Lowest yield2.864 %
Highest accepted yield2.883 %
% accepted at highest yield       56.00 

 

Auction date2023-09-08
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,955 
Volume sold, SEK mln500 
Number of bids31 
Number of accepted bids10 
Average yield2.944 %
Lowest yield2.934 %
Highest accepted yield2.949 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 


Auction date2023-09-08
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,205 
Volume sold, SEK mln800 
Number of bids24 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.833 %
Lowest yield2.820 %
Highest accepted yield2.846 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

 