Global Enterprise Content Management Market Report 2023: Rising Dominance: Adobe, Alfresco, IBM, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle among Competitors

The global market for Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$55.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$89.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Market Scope

The analysis is segmented by geographic region, covering various markets such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each table in the dataset provides an independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ million for specific years, ranging from 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Table 2 provides a Historic Review of Enterprise Content Management by geographic region for the years 2014 through 2021, including annual sales figures and percentage CAGR.

Table 3 presents a 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Content Management, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for specified geographic regions across the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This offers insights into the changing market landscape over the specified period.

The analysis is further broken down by specific solutions, services, and verticals within the Enterprise Content Management market. Each category is analyzed across geographic regions to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

