Global Primary Cells Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies & Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Primary Cells Market by Type (Hematopoietic, Dermatocytes, Hepatocytes, Gastrointestinal, Lung, Renal, Heart, Musculoskeletal), Origin (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), End User (Pharma Biotech, CROs, Academia), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global primary cells market is on a trajectory to reach a valuation of USD 2.8 billion by 2028, experiencing substantial growth from its 2023 value of USD 1.7 billion at a CAGR of 10.5%.

This comprehensive report delves into the primary cells market, focusing on assessing its size and potential for future growth. The document also conducts an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, providing insights into their profiles, products, and recent advancements.

The market's origin is categorized into animal and human primary cells. Notably, the human primary cells segment held the largest market share in 2022. These cells find application in various domains including novel cancer therapies, studying human cancerous cell models, toxicology studies, and the cosmetic industry.

The primary cells market's expansion is fueled by factors such as increasing cancer research initiatives, the superiority of primary human cells compared to cell lines, surging demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rapid growth within the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors. However, concerns related to contamination in primary cell culture could somewhat impede market progress.

Prominent players steering the global primary cells market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK).

Hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market, by type in 2022.

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatophytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2022, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest market share.

Hematopoietic cell transplants are frequently and constantly used to develop novel cancer therapies to treat blood cancers and other disorders of the immune system. Hematopoietic cells are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of tumor cells and the efficacy of different drugs. As a result, this segment accounts for the largest market share of the market.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs segment accounted for the largest share of the global primary cells market, by the end user.

On the basis of end users, the primary cells market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs, academic & research institutes, and other end users.

In 2022, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market, mainly due to the high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs; and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

Asia Pacific, primary cells market, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are the preferred locations for drug discovery due to established clusters in these regions, resulting in the largest market for primary cells. The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the presence of a large population and the rising incidence of cancer, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and the growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries are the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are driving the growth of the primary cells market in this region.

Market Segment Highlights

Hematopoietic cells segment is driven by increasing cancer research and funding, with various types of these cells being identified.

Dermatocytes market growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of melanoma, with regional breakdowns showcasing its significance.

Gastrointestinal cells demand is bolstered by the growing incidence of stomach cancer, reflected in regional market analysis.

Hepatocytes segment is fueled by the high incidence of liver disorders, further divided into cryopreserved and fresh hepatocytes subtypes.

Cryopreserved hepatocytes are preferred due to their longer lifespan compared to fresh hepatocytes, whereas stringent regulations affect the fresh subtype.

Lung cells market growth is influenced by the increasing rates of lung cancer and COPD, evident from regional market variations.

Renal cells demand is driven by the lack of effective renal therapies, demonstrated in regional market breakdowns.

Heart cells segment is supported by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, indicated by regional analysis.

Musculoskeletal cells demand is boosted by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, with regional market implications.

The primary cells market is segmented by origin, including human and animal primary cells, each showcasing distinct regional trends.

Human primary cells demand is spurred by the increasing prevalence of cancer, with detailed regional breakdowns presented.

Animal primary cells segment growth is linked to rising investments in animal cell research, with regional implications discussed.

The end-user segment covers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end-users.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies experience growth due to increasing investments in cell-based research, with regional variations.

Academic and research institutes segment growth is driven by government funding and a high prevalence of cancer, with regional implications.

The primary cells market's regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America's dominance is attributed to high R&D spending and growing support for stem cell research, with the US and Canada analyzed separately.

Europe's role is prominent, driven by robust biotechnology infrastructure and increasing life science research activities, with UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe discussed individually.

Asia-Pacific region's growth is influenced by the focus on cancer therapeutics-related research in China and government initiatives in Japan, along with the rest of Asia-Pacific being analyzed separately.

Rest of the World's impact on the primary cells market is detailed by region, origin, and end-user, with implications explored.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Global Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Cros Dominated North American Market in 2022

Hematopoietic Cells Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

Human Primary Cells Segment Dominated Market in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register High Growth Rates from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cancer Research

Advantages of Primary Human Cells Over Cell Lines

Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Growth in Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Government Investments for Cell-based Research

Restraints

Concerns Regarding Primary Cell Culture Contamination

Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology

Opportunities

Advancing Biomedical Research Using Primary Cells in 3D Cultures

Challenges

Sourcing and Availability of Primary Cells

Company Profiles

Major Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Promocell GmbH

American Type Culture Collection (Atcc)

Cell Biologics, Inc.

Zenbio, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

Allcells

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Neuromics

Other Companies

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Stemexpress

Bioivt

Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc.

Amsbio

Promab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Bps Bioscience, Inc.

Epithelix

Reachbio Research Labs

Accegen

Kosheeka

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0suvd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment