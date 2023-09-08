Going Organic: Emerging Trend in the Feminine Wipes Market Reflects Shifting Consumer Preferences

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feminine wipes market grew from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $2.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feminine wipes market is expected to grow to $2.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The feminine wipes market consists of sales of wet wipes pH balanced, vitamin-e & aloe wipes, and toilet wipes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The feminine wipes are personal hygiene products made using materials such as cotton, polyester, polypropylene, and cloth. They may contain a soothing agent and offer a daily use solution to women for maintaining menstrual hygiene, eliminating odours, and preventing any infections. The feminine wipes are cleansing cloths used by women to maintain vaginal hygiene during menstruation.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feminine wipes market in 2022. The regions covered in the feminine wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of feminine wipes are ordinary and sanitary. Ordinary wipes refer to feminine wipes made using materials such as cotton, wool, polyester, and sometimes a mix of materials that are used suitable to use for everyday purposes. The age group that uses feminine wipes include 5 - 15 years, 16 - 30 years, 31 - 45 years, 46 - 60 years, and 61 and above. The distribution channels of feminine wipes include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drugstores, and online, and other distribution channels.



Growing education on menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to propel the growth of the feminine wipes market going forward. Menstrual hygiene is a hygienic approach during menstruation that can prevent women from infection in the reproductive and urinary tract.

Education on menstrual hygiene among the female population helps the feminine wipes market by protecting dignity, building confidence, and strengthening sexual and reproductive health. For instance, in May 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, calls on countries to redouble efforts to strengthen menstrual hygiene measures in schools to control adverse health outcomes. Therefore, this increased awareness of menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to boost demand for feminine wipes during the forecast period.



The shift in consumer preferences towards innovative and organic products is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the feminine wipes market. Organic feminine wipes are manufactured using bio-degradable and natural products and do not contain any harsh chemicals. This has led to more women preferring to use organic feminine wipes.

For instance, in 2021, according to a survey conducted by Aditi organic certifications Pvt Ltd., an Indian based- government-accredited organic certifications agency, of the 550 consumers participating in the survey from 5 metro cities in India, 62% of consumers reported that they buy organic products frequently. This indicates that more consumers are interested in using organic products.



The countries covered in the feminine wipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



