Belgium Cardiology KOLs Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Analysis Report 2023

KOL Compensation Belgium Cardiology presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates for Belgium KOLs - Cardiology, by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local).

Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards.

Nothing in this study constitutes financial or legal advice and we provide the contents of the study for information purposes only. This study may not be lent, resold, hired out or otherwise disposed of by way of trade in any form of binding or cover other than that in which it is published without the prior written consent of the publisher.

Engage with Thought Leaders early. Recent research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders. This most likely does not yield the desired results for companies who look to maximize the outcome of any promising product.

Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:

Reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.

Provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).

Refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.

Competitively position the organization and support good business practices.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Definitions

Therapeutic Area

Thought Leader Levels

Salary Data versus Market Rates

Flat Rates

Hourly Rates

Flat Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

Hourly Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

