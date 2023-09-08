Transradial Access Products Report 2023: Diverse Applications and Hospital Clinics Drive Trends in Global Transradial Access Products Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transradial Access Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Transradial Access Products Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Transradial Access Products estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Guidewires segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $533.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

The Transradial Access Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$533.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$451.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for Transradial Access Products, encompassing diverse geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

It delivers insights into annual sales in US$ thousand and the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (% CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030. Historical reviews and 16-year perspectives are included, offering an understanding of sales trends over time.

The dataset further offers a detailed assessment of various segments, including Catheters, Guidewires, Sheaths & Sheath Introducers, Accessories, Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration, Blood Transfusion, Diagnostics & Testing, Other End-Uses, Other Applications, Hospitals & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. These tables help outline the evolving market landscape, sales patterns, and value sales percentage breakdowns.

Finally, the dataset concludes with a thorough analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand for Transradial Access Products from 2014 to 2030, providing an in-depth overview of market performance and progression.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Nipro Medical Corporation
  • Oscor, Inc.
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Transradial Access Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year


