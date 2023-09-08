Transradial Access Products Report 2023: Diverse Applications and Hospital Clinics Drive Trends in Global Transradial Access Products Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transradial Access Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Transradial Access Products Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Transradial Access Products estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Guidewires segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $533.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Transradial Access Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$533.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$451.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for Transradial Access Products, encompassing diverse geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

It delivers insights into annual sales in US$ thousand and the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (% CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030. Historical reviews and 16-year perspectives are included, offering an understanding of sales trends over time.

The dataset further offers a detailed assessment of various segments, including Catheters, Guidewires, Sheaths & Sheath Introducers, Accessories, Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration, Blood Transfusion, Diagnostics & Testing, Other End-Uses, Other Applications, Hospitals & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. These tables help outline the evolving market landscape, sales patterns, and value sales percentage breakdowns.

Finally, the dataset concludes with a thorough analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand for Transradial Access Products from 2014 to 2030, providing an in-depth overview of market performance and progression.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Oscor, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transradial Access Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx8mt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment