Geofencing - Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Insights into Competitive Landscape, Market Presence, and Influencers

Global Geofencing Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Geofencing estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Geofencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis is segmented by geographic region, covering various markets such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each table in the dataset provides independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ million for specific years, ranging from 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Table 2 provides an 8-Year Perspective for Geofencing, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for specified geographic regions for the years 2023 and 2030. This table gives insights into the projected distribution of sales across regions in the coming years.

The analysis is further broken down by solutions, services, and end-uses within the Geofencing market. Each category is analyzed across geographic regions to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

