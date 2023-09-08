Global Document Analysis Market Report 2023: Cloud Segment Gears Up for Strong Growth

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Document Analysis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Document Analysis Market to Reach $101.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Document Analysis estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 63.6% CAGR and reach US$65.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 56.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $626.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR



The Document Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$626.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.6% and 55.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 51.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Document Analysis market from 2014 to 2030. It covers various aspects of the market's performance, including recent, historic, and future annual sales figures presented in US$ thousand.

The analysis is segmented by geographic regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa markets.

The dataset offers insights into the trends and growth trajectories of Document Analysis within different industries, such as BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Other Verticals.

Furthermore, a 16-year perspective provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for different years and regions, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics over time.



ABBYY

AntWorks

Automation Anywhere

Celaton

Datamatics

Ephesoft

Extract Systems

HCL Technologies

Hyland

HyperScience

IBM Corporation

InData Labs

Infrrd

IRIS

Kodak Alaris

Kofax

OpenText

Parascript

Right-to-Win

Rossum

WorkFusion

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 60.6% Regions Covered Global



