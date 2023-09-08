Role of Polyacrylamide in Wastewater Treatment Drives Market Expansion 2023

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyacrylamide market grew from $4.88 billion in 2022 to $5.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe.

The polyacrylamide market is expected to grow to $7.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The polyacrylamide market consists of sales of polyacrylamide by the method of synthesis including crosslinking method, radical method and free radical polymerization method.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The polyacrylamide is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used across wide applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyacrylamide market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the polyacrylamide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of polyacrylamide are anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and others. Anionic polyacrylamide (APAM) is a type of polyacrylamide (PAM) that works well with high concentrations of positively charged inorganic compounds as well as coarse suspended molecules (0.01-1mm) in neutral or alkaline solutions. Cationic polyacrylamide is a group of water-soluble polymers with a wide range of applications in industry, food processing, agriculture, and waste management.

Non-ionic polyacrylamide is a high molecular weight polymer used for dispersion, thickening, and bonding purposes. Polyacrylamide is available in various physical forms such as powder, liquid, emulsion, or dispersions and is used in different sectors such as water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and others.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years. Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.

Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants in wastewater treatment. For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide. It is also estimated that by 2040 global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide materials market.



Production capacity expansion by the companies is shaping the polyacrylamide market. Manufacturers in the polyacrylamide industry are scaling up their production capacities and expanding their production capabilities to meet increased demand from various sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and mining.

The countries covered in the polyacrylamide market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Kemira OYJ

SNF Floerger Group

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Solvay

Solenis

Ashland Inc.

Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

Daqing Petrochemical Company

Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

King Union Group

Yixing Bluwat Chemicals

ZL Petrochemicals

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Anhui Tianrun

Beijing Hengju Chemical

Tianrun Chemicals

