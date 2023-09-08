Emerging Trends: Technological Advancements Shape the Low Power Geolocation Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Power Geolocation Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low power geolocation market grew from $32.09 billion in 2022 to $40.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The low power geolocation market is expected to grow to $94.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.7%.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the low power geolocation market. Many companies are developing new innovative solutions and products to provide an enhanced experience to its client and users.



North America was the largest region in the low power geolocation market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the low power geolocation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the low power geolocation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Increased deployment of 5G network solutions across key nations is driving the growth of the low power geolocation market. The penetration of 5G networks allows more devices to be connected over the internet with high speed which offers better positioning accuracy, thus boosting the low power geolocation market.

According to UK-based consulting company, Omdia, the world added 124 million 5G connections between Q1 and Q2 of 2021, increasing 41% from 305 million to 429 million. Hence, the increasing deployment of 5G network solutions is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.



The low power geolocation market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as piconet and scatternet. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Major players in the low power geolocation market are Cisco Systems, Digital Matter, Favendo GmbH, Hoopo, Kerlink S.A., Nestwave SAS, Semtech Corporation, Sigfox S.A., STMicroelectronics, Tracktio, Actility S.A., Senet Inc., Carius TECH, Ubiscale SAS, Sagemcom and Zozio.



