Curling Irons Global Market Report 2023: Major Brands Conair Corporation and Koninklijike Phillips Compete for Dominance

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curling Irons Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global curling irons market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $3.52 billion in 2022 to $3.77 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

Despite challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war, which has disrupted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the curling irons market remains resilient. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions have led to inflation across various sectors.

The curling irons market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.02 billion by 2027, driven by a steady CAGR of 7.4%.

The research report "Curling Irons Market: Innovation and Grooming Trends" highlights the key trends shaping the curling irons market. The report provides comprehensive insights into the global market size, regional dynamics, competitive landscapes, detailed market segments, and growth opportunities.

Pioneering Product Innovations: Product innovation is at the forefront of the curling irons market, with major companies focusing on creating innovative products to solidify their market positions. In June 2022, UK-based Dyson Ltd. launched the Dyson Airwrap Next Generation, a multi-styler with a unique Coanda effect feature that styles hair without excessive heat.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth: In April 2022, US-based Helen of Troy Limited acquired Curlsmith hair care products for $150 million, bolstering its prestige beauty platform. This strategic acquisition enhances Helen's presence in the curling irons market.

Regional Dynamics and Emerging Trends: North America led the curling irons market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Rising Grooming Trends Drive Growth: Increasing usage of hair grooming products is a significant growth driver for the curling irons market. As individuals invest in hair grooming for a polished appearance, the demand for curling irons that facilitate various styles, including curls and straightening, is on the rise. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes reported that the average person spends about $154 per month on hair grooming. This trend contributes to the growth of the curling irons market.

Industry Leaders and Innovators: The report highlights major players shaping the curling irons market, including Dyson Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, and others who drive growth through innovation and responding to market trends.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for curling irons?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography, and similar markets?

What forces will shape the market's future?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.77 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.02 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the Curling Irons market are

Koninklijike Phillips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Helen of Troy

Curlingiron.org

Spectrum Brands Inc.,

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Curling Irons Market Characteristics



3. Curling Irons Market Trends And Strategies



4. Curling Irons Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Curling Irons Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Curling Irons Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Curling Irons Market



5. Curling Irons Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Curling Irons Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Curling Irons Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Curling Irons Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Curling Irons Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Curling Tongs

Curling Wands

Other Products

6.2. Global Curling Irons Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Corded

Cordless

Hybrid

6.3. Global Curling Irons Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Household

Commercial

6.4. Global Curling Irons Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Independent Small Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Channels

7. Curling Irons Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Curling Irons Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Curling Irons Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bolr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment