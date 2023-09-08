Global Smart Refrigerator Market 2023-2028: Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Midea Group, and Samsung Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Refrigerator Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global smart refrigerator market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor residential and commercial end use industries. the global smart refrigerator market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are increasing customers' inclination towards smart home appliances and rising penetration of IOT and wireless communication in various electronic appliances.



Smart Refrigerator Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global smart refrigerator market by door type, dstribution channel, end use, and region, as follows:



Smart Refrigerator Market by Door Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Single

Double

Side by Side

French

Smart Refrigerator Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Offline

Online

Smart Refrigerator Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Residential

Commercial

List of Smart refrigerator Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of type quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, smart refrigerator companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduced production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the smart refrigerator companies profiled in this report include:

Electrolux AB

Hisense

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Samsung Electronics

Smart Refrigerator Market Insights

The publisher forecasts that double door is expected to remain the largest door type segment over the forecast period as it is affordable and more energy efficient

Residential is expected to remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing purchasing power of consumers and growing trend of smart homes

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising disposable income, an increase in the number of smart homes, and rapid adoption of technology

Features of the Smart Refrigerator Market

Market Size Estimates: Smart refrigerator market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Smart refrigerator market size by various segments, such as door type, distribution channel, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Smart refrigerator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different door types, end uses, distribution channels, and regions for the smart refrigerator market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new type development, and competitive landscape for the smart refrigerator market

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the Smart Refrigerator Market by door type (single, double, side by side, and french), distribution channel (offline and online), end use(residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or type substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?







