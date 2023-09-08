Innovations Driving the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market: Bullard's SALUS-HC and More

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) market is on a trajectory of significant growth, as indicated by recent market analysis. The market, valued at $2.36 billion in 2022, is projected to attain $2.56 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.33%.

This analysis comes against the backdrop of ongoing international geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has introduced uncertainties to the global economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Russia-Ukraine war has introduced disruptions to the global economic recovery process, leading to a series of cascading events affecting diverse markets globally.

These disruptions encompass economic sanctions, fluctuations in commodity prices, and supply chain interruptions, contributing to uncertainties across multiple sectors. Nevertheless, these challenges have not deterred the growth of the PAPR market, which is anticipated to progress to $3.47 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.93%.

The powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) market research report, part of an extensive series of reports, delves into pivotal market statistics, regional dynamics, competitor insights, and detailed market segments. It offers an exhaustive analysis of both current and future landscapes within the PAPR industry, equipping enterprises with crucial insights to thrive in this domain.

A prominent trend within the PAPR market is the upsurge in product innovations. Companies within this market are embracing novel technologies to sustain their competitive stance.

A prime illustration is Bullard, a US-based personal protective equipment manufacturer, which launched the pioneering SALUS-HC powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) for public safety and healthcare personnel in August 2021. This inventive design prioritizes comfort and ease of use, diverging from traditional waist-mounted PAPRs to enhance mobility and patient care in healthcare settings.

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its respiratory product portfolio and establishing a stronger presence in the US market, Italy-based GVS SpA acquired RPB Group in September 2021. RPB Group's expertise in powered air-purifying respirators aligns with GVS's growth objectives, enabling diversification of offerings and amplification of market presence.

Geographically, North America spearheaded the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market in 2022, while Europe is poised to be the most rapidly growing region in the foreseeable future. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the report comprise Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Government regulations emphasizing employee safety are anticipated to propel the expansion of the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market. Rigorous standards and regulations ensure secure and healthy work environments for employees, with ongoing endeavors to shield workers from life-threatening hazards. Notably, in January 2023, the US Department of Labor introduced updated enforcement guidance targeting employers compromising worker safety.

The powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market encompasses various categories, including loose-fitting PAPRs, compact PAPRs, and emergency response PAPRs. The market value encompasses goods and related services, reflecting the revenues generated from sales, grants, or donations within the specified market and geography.

Key players in the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market include 3M Company, Allegro Industries, Avon Protection plc, Bullard, Drager, Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety Incorporated, Optrel AG, Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd., Sundstrom Safety AB, Bio-Medical Devices International Inc., RSG Safety BV, and CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Company

Allegro Industries

Avon Protection plc

Bullard

Drager

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover LP

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MSA Safety Incorporated

Optrel AG

Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd.

Sundstrom Safety AB

Bio-Medical Devices International Inc.

RSG Safety BV

CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ymt9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment