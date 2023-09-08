Global Prescription Lens Market 2023-2030: Premium Eyewear Evolution - Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International, and Luxottica Group Transform the Prescription Lens Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prescription Lens Market by Type (Bifocal, Progressive, Single Vision), Coating (Anti-Fog Coating, Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant Coating), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Prescription Lens Market size was estimated at USD 22.94 billion in 2022, USD 24.74 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% to reach USD 42.51 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Prescription Lens Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Prescription Lens Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Prescription Lens Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Prescription Lens Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Prescription Lens Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Prescription Lens Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Prescription Lens Market?

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Prescription Lens Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Bifocal, Progressive, Single Vision, Trifocal, and Workspace Progressives. The Single Vision is further studied across Concave, Convex, and Cylindrical. Progressive is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Coating, the market is studied across Anti-Fog Coating, Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant Coating, and Ultraviolet Treatment. The Anti-Reflective is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Astigmatism, Hyperopia & Hypermetropia, Myopia, and Presbyopia. The Myopia is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing occurrence of reflective error cases such as myopia and astigmatism

Rise in the number of eye problems with increased screen time on computers and gadgets

Growing acceptance and use of eyewear products

Restraints

High cost of prescription lens

Opportunities

Technological advancements in prescription lenses coupled with the presence of online platforms for vision testing

Increasing living standards among the young population with the need for trending sunglasses and lens

Challenges

Possible risks from prescription lenses

Competitive Portfolio



Carl Zeiss AG

Charmant Inc.

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

Essilor International S.A.

Fielmann AG

Hoya Holdings N.V.

Kering Eyewear Spa

Luxottica Group SpA

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marcolin SpA

Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

Prive Goods, LLC

Rodenstock GmbH

The Eastman Kodak Company

Vision Ease

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





