Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2023-2030: Harnessing Wellness Trends: Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Herbalife Ltd., among Others Dominate Market

The Global Consumer Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 310.95 billion in 2022, USD 333.03 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% to reach USD 548.31 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Consumer Healthcare Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Dietary Supplements and OTC Pharmaceuticals. OTC Pharmaceuticals commanded the largest market share of 51.34% in 2022, followed by Dietary Supplements.

Based on Distribution, the market is studied across Departmental Stores, Independent Retailers, Pharmacies or Drugstores, Specialist Retailers, and Supermarkets or Hypermarkets. The Pharmacies or Drugstores commanded the largest market share of 46.45% in 2022, followed by Supermarkets or Hypermarkets.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.30% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rising geriatric population and the inclination of consumers toward self-medication products

Government support to offer affordable and improved access to healthcare

Growing adoption of private labels consumer healthcare products

Restraints

Availability of counterfeit products that lack active pharmaceutical ingredients

Opportunities

Increasing approval rate of wellness and preventive medicines

Rapid growth of online pharmacies and improved availability through online platforms

Challenges

Concerns associated with abuse and misuse of consumer healthcare products

Competitive Portfolio

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $333.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $548.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





