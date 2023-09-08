Global E-commerce Platform Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Increasing Online Consumer Base and Omnichannel Retailing

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Commerce Platform Market by eCommerce Model (B2B and B2C), Offering (Solutions and Services), Industry (Beauty & Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Home Decor, Fashion and Apparel, F&B), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eCommerce platform market size is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2023 to USD 13.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

E-commerce platforms give businesses the opportunity to interact with a sizable and varied global audience without being bound by the restrictions of traditional store locations.

Firms have the freedom to conduct business anywhere in the globe through the growth of their client base and the investigation of untapped markets.

SMEs have started to utilize the possibilities of eCommerce and understand that its adoption could speed up the expansion of their firm in both domestic and global markets.

Premium Insights:

Increasing Use of Online Platforms to Drive Market Growth

Solutions Segment in North America Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023

Solutions Segment in APAC Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023

Solutions Segment in Europe Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics: Drivers:

Increasing Online Consumer Base with Growing Adoption of Smartphones to Fuel Demand for Ecommerce Platforms

Omnichannel Retailing to Drive Demand for Ecommerce Platforms

Increasing Internet Penetration Worldwide to Fuel Adoption of Ecommerce Platforms

Rising Need to Enhance Global Presence to Increase Adoption of Ecommerce Platforms

Restraints:

Cybersecurity Issues and Online Scams to Hinder Market Growth

Opportunities:

Development of Super Apps to Offer More Simple and Convenient Shopping Options

Rising Investments in Ecommerce Sector

Buy Now Pay Later (Bnpl) to Support Growth of Ecommerce Platform Market

Challenges:

Logistics and Fulfillment - Critical Aspects of Ecommerce - to Pose Substantial Challenges for Businesses

Customer Acquisition and Retention to be Expensive in this Competitive Era

Industry Use Cases:

Moore Brothers Wine Company Adopted Bigcommerce Platform Bigcommerce Helped Bulk Nutrients to Improve Its Website Performance Nz Post Adopted Bigcommerce Ecommerce Solution to Enhance Its Global Presence Harvey Norman Improved Delivery Experience with Shippit Hmd Global Adopted Bigcommerce Platform to Enhance Customer Experience During Online Shopping Ebay Enabled Temple & Webster to Manage and Sell Products More Efficiently on Online Platforms Kmart Migrated Its Commerce Solution into Cloud-based Offering with Commercetools Shopify Plus Enabled Jb Hi-Fi to Serve Customers More Efficiently During Holiday Season

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

