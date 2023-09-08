Groupe Casino: Update on the grace periods (délais de grâce) relating to the notes issued by the Casino group

Update on the grace periods (délais de grâce) relating to the notes issued by the Casino group

Paris, 8 September 2023

Further to the press release dated 25 August 2023, and as an update to its noteholders, the Casino group indicates that:

regarding the senior unsecured notes issued by Casino, due 2026 and 2027: the hearing was held on 7 September 2023 and the ruling of the President of the Paris Commercial Court (Président du Tribunal de commerce de Paris) will be issued on 3 October 2023. The Casino group will communicate upon receipt of this ruling;

regarding the EMTN notes due 20261 and the TSSDIs issued in 2005: the hearing has been postponed until 10 October 2023. The Group will communicate shortly after this hearing upon receipt of this ruling.

For the time being, all payment obligations in respect of these notes remain temporarily suspended.

The President of the Paris Commercial Court (Président du Tribunal de commerce de Paris) also granted the grace periods (délais de grâce) requested by the Group in relation to the notes issued by Monoprix Exploitation until the end of the conciliation proceedings.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino – Communications Director

Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr - + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99

or

+ 33(0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr



Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Tel : +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot – Tel : + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr



Franck Pasquier – Tel : + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr



1 Holders of the EMTN notes due 2024 and 2025 have consented to the waiver requested by the

conciliators.

Attachment