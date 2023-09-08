Rising Awareness of Hazardous Chemicals in Traditional Feminine Hygiene Products Drives Demand for Organic Alternatives; Organic Feminine Care Market to Reach $3.92 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic feminine care Market By Product Type, By Nature, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic feminine care market, which was valued at $2.18 billion in 2021, is anticipated to achieve a market worth of $3.92 billion by 2031, showcasing a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Embracing Nature: Organic Feminine Care

Organic feminine care products, crafted from organically grown materials such as cotton and rubber, are hailed as eco-friendly alternatives.

The disposal of these products leaves a minimal environmental footprint. Unlike conventional sanitary pads and tampons that contribute to large amounts of plastic waste, organic feminine care products address this issue, averting potential harm to marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Demand Surge

The global upsurge in demand for organic feminine care products stems from increased awareness of the hazardous chemicals found in traditional feminine hygiene products. Conventional sanitary pads often harbor chemicals like rayon and metal dyes, posing allergy risks, while tampons and pads bleached with chlorine can generate dioxin.

These chemicals, when discarded, harm the environment and can even lead to human health risks such as cancer. Factors fueling demand include heightened government efforts to curb plastic usage, consumer environmental awareness, and eco-friendly product adoption.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rise in working women population

Growing concerns over plastic waste accumulation

Increasing focus on personal hygiene

Health concerns associated with ingredients in conventional sanitary napkins

Restraints:

Limited penetration in developing economies

Higher cost of organic menstruation products

Opportunities:

Rapid growth of online retail platforms

Certifications and labels enhancing consumer confidence

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031.

Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis to bolster profit-oriented decisions.

In-depth analysis of market segments to identify opportunities.

Mapping of major countries by revenue contribution.

Positioning analysis for benchmarking market players.

Coverage of regional and global trends, key players, segments, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Age Group: Upto 18 Years, 19-30 Years, 31-40 Years, 41 Years and Above

By Product Type: Sanitary Pads (Regular, Large, Extra Large), Tampons (Light, Regular, Super), Menstrual Cups (Small, Large), Panty Liners and Shields, Others

By Nature: Disposable, Reusable

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Pharmacy, Online Stores, Others

Key Market Players

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Corman S.p.A.

TOP Organic Project

The Honey Pot Company, LLC

The Honest Company, Inc.

GladRags

Organic Initiative Limited

Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Kao Corporation

Ontex BV

Unicharm Corporation

Apropos

Procter & Gamble Co.

Eco Femme

