ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
|99.67%
|0.33%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.90%
|3.10%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2023
|95.99%
|4.01%
|4
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|97.24%
|2.76%
|5
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|97.55%
|2.45%
|6
|To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|98.73%
|1.27%
|7
|To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company
|98.52%
|1.48%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|97.63%
|2.37%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.83%
|1.17%
|10
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|99.11%
|0.89%
|11
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.90%
|4.10%
|12
|To approve the authority to purchase own shares
|98.95%
|1.05%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.
8 September 2023
