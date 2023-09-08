AGM Statement

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 202399.67%0.33%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy96.90%3.10%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202395.99%4.01%
4To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company97.24%2.76%
5To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company97.55%2.45%
6To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company98.73%1.27%
7To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company98.52%1.48%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.63%2.37%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.83%1.17%
10To approve the authority to allot shares99.11%0.89%
11To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.90%4.10%
12To approve the authority to purchase own shares98.95%1.05%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

8 September 2023

