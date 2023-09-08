Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKB 28 1115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 25 0612RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 09/13/202309/13/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,4171,707
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.040/9.22088.980/7.650
Total Number of Bids Received 1811
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,1172,037
Total Number of Successful Bids 147
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 147
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.040/9.22088.980/7.650
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.165/9.14089.015/7.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.040/9.22088.980/7.650
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.093/9.19088.980/7.650
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.165/9.14089.015/7.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.816/9.37088.450/7.790
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.027/9.23088.949/7.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.501.19