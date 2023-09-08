|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|09/13/2023
|09/13/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,417
|1,707
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.040
|/
|9.220
|88.980
|/
|7.650
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,117
|2,037
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.040
|/
|9.220
|88.980
|/
|7.650
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.165
|/
|9.140
|89.015
|/
|7.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.040
|/
|9.220
|88.980
|/
|7.650
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.093
|/
|9.190
|88.980
|/
|7.650
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.165
|/
|9.140
|89.015
|/
|7.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.816
|/
|9.370
|88.450
|/
|7.790
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.027
|/
|9.230
|88.949
|/
|7.660
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.50
|1.19
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKB 28 1115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND