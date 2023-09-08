Global Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) Market Report: Projected to Reach $725.53 Million by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kitchen Display Systems Market, By Type; By Application; By Enterprise Size; By Sales Channel-Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) Market, standing at US$ 434.52 Mn in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 725.53 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

KDSs, consisting of hardware and software components, are utilized by large enterprises and SMEs alike to enhance efficiency and streamline operations in their kitchens.

Growth Influencers:

The growth of the global KDS market is largely driven by increasing automation across restaurants and the growing focus on enhancing efficiency to cut labor costs and improve consumer experiences. These factors have led to a higher adoption rate of KDS in the hospitality industry, thereby bolstering the market growth.

However, the high maintenance cost of the system poses a significant challenge to the market, potentially hindering its growth.

Segment Overview:

By Type

Hardware

Software

By type, the market is split into hardware and software, with hardware being the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.03%.

By Application

Large Enterprise

SMEs

In terms of application, the market is divided into large enterprises, which held over 70% of the market share in 2022, and SMEs.

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

By sales channel, the market is categorized into a direct channel, which is forecasted to cross the US$ 152 Mn mark by 2027 in terms of revenue, and distribution channel.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is a significant player and is expected to reach US$ 188.82 Mn by 2027. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 7.08%.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly competitive with the ten major players, including Advantech Co., Ltd., Epson America, Inc., Lightspeed, Loyverse, Oracle, QSR Automations, Inc., Square, Inc., Toast, Inc., TouchBistro Inc., Upserve, Inc., accounting for approximately 60% of the cumulative market share.

Report Insight:

The report provides further insight into the global KDS market, such as:

Detailed market segmentation analysis.

Insights into the drivers and restraints impacting market growth.

An in-depth look at the competitive landscape.

Questions to be Answered:

What are the key trends and growth prospects for the KDS market until 2030? How will increasing automation and the drive to enhance efficiency influence market growth? Which region will exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years? How will the high maintenance cost of the system impact the global KDS market? What strategies are key market players adopting to ensure sustained growth?







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $434.52 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $725.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

