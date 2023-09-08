Brookmeadow at Blue Hills Senior Living Community Unveils Exciting Renovations and Upgrades

Stoughton, MA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIRCO – a nationally recognized full-service real estate investment company – announced that its newest senior living community, Brookmeadow at Blue Hills, located in the Boston, MA metropolitan area, has obtained official approvals to embark on a comprehensive renovation project. The commencement of major upgrades and renovations has kicked off, with construction mobilization initiated on September 5th, 2023. Following KIRCO's acquisition of the senior living community in May 2023, under the leadership of the newly appointed Everbrook Senior Living, the community is embarking on an ambitious endeavor to introduce a wide range of enhancements across numerous areas.

Common areas are being reimagined for increased social interaction, while also receiving a modern facelift with new flooring, lighting, and furnishings. This includes a welcoming lobby, an elegant dining room, an integrated library and pub space, brand new game room, renovated salon and the addition of a fitness and multi-purpose area.

Exterior improvements include a new exterior skin on the primary elevation, a new monument sign, enhanced landscaping, fencing, and uplighting for architectural highlights, bolstering the community's aesthetic appeal and complimenting the operations enhancements for our residents.

Brookmeadow at Blue Hills’ dining experience has already taken center stage, with upgraded ingredients, diverse and expanded menu options, and improved presentation receiving enthusiastic feedback from residents. Dedicated servers and a hospitality-forward approach further enhance the dining atmosphere.

Everbrook's dedication to resident wellness is evident with the introduction of the Wellness-4-Later Life activity program and "Crossroads" for mild memory loss. The commitment to well-being is further emphasized by the inclusion of a state-of-the-art fitness center with personalized exercise programs.

These comprehensive renovations underline Brookmeadow at Blue Hills' commitment to creating an exceptional living environment, thanks to Everbrook Senior Living's innovative approach and KIRCO’s leadership, ensuring a vibrant and enriching lifestyle for its residents.

