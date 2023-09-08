First GLUCODOWN® Spanish Language Advertising Campaign Sparks Sales Growth at Amazon

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC), manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, the innovative brand of delicious and nutritious iced teas and drink mixes, uniquely enriched with clinically proven soluble fiber for the maintenance of healthy blood sugar, is pleased to advise its first ever Spanish language advertising campaign has proven a resounding success – welcoming a fresh wave of new customers to experience the benefits of GLUCODOWN®.



The sales results of the Spanish language advertising campaign speak for themselves. To the end of Q2 2023, GLUCODOWN® Peach Mango sales increased 307% at Amazon compared to the same period of fiscal 2022. GLUCODOWN® Cherry experienced a 146% YTD sales growth increase at Amazon to the end of Q2 2023 compared to the same period of fiscal 2022.

Glucose Health, Inc. is firmly committed to positive beverage innovation which enables its customers to make healthier lifestyle choices. With its line-up of eight delicious and nutritious flavors reaching new markets and demographics, the GLUCODOWN® brand continues its upward trajectory.

The fact two GLUCODOWN® flavors yielded significant YTD sales growth during the Spanish language advertising campaign reinforces the GLUCODOWN® brand's strong potential to achieve a market leading position in the nutritional beverage category – across all demographics.

GLUCODOWN®’s Spanish language campaign video advertisement can be viewed at http://glucreport.com/.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc. specializes in manufacturing healthy and delicious soluble fiber enriched beverages, with its first brand, GLUCODOWN®, scientifically formulated to be nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation’s 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics. By providing a delicious beverage that can be enjoyed anytime, GLUCODOWN® seamlessly integrates into any customer’s daily routine, thereby helping them achieve a healthier future. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

