Evolving Trends in Data Visualization and Exploration Shape the Business Analytics Market

The Business Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the next five years.

The business analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing digitalization across end-user industries and the need to improve their businesses with a better understanding of the customers. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies by market vendors in business analytics solutions is expected to drive the market in the coming years.



The business analytics market is evolving quickly. Increasingly, the emphasis is on real-time Business Intelligence (BI) to enable faster decision-making and on Data Visualization, which enables data patterns to be seen more clearly. Additionally, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, demand for more efficient business analytics solutions would be driven by the increasing usage among various end users.

Traditionally, strategic decisions in many organizations were powered by business analytics that relied on big, centralized-managed data servers or warehouses. However, things have been changing recently, and business analysts are pulling data from dozens of heterogeneous data sources.

In addition, visualization and explorative data analysis for the business user have been evolving into one of the most important trends in the business analytics market. Various end-user industries are also leveraging the power of business analytics to make strategic business decisions. While business analytics solution helps in supply chain management, inventory management, measuring the performance of targets, and risk mitigation plans in manufacturing, it is extended to include fraud detection and defense.

Further, the vendors are introducing innovative business analytics solutions by integrating advanced technologies for better data storage facilities and visualization. For instance, modern Machine Language (ML) - powered business analytics platforms offer improved data visibility and comprehension. Furthermore, the proliferation of data has enabled startups to compete successfully with established blue-chip firms in the market by building customized and superior analytics offerings.

BFSI is Expected to Hold Major Share

Technology is transforming the banking and finance industry. With the rising usage of the internet and the proliferation of mobile devices and apps, today's financial institutions face mounting competition, changing client demands, and strict control and risk management in a highly dynamic market. In addition, the growing digitalization and proliferation of digital payments are driving the need for business analytics in the BFSI industry.

Further, at the same time, technology has given rise to powerful business analytics tools. The banking and finance industry can use business analytics tools to leverage customer data for insights that can lead to more innovative and efficient management practices and better business decisions. Banking and finance institutions use business analytics solutions to drive profitability, reduce risk, and create a competitive advantage.

Furthermore, the advent and application of business analytics have helped the banking and finance industry optimize processes and streamline operations, thus improving efficiency and competitiveness. Many banks and financial institutions worldwide are working on improving their business analytics, mainly to give them an edge against the competition or to predict emerging trends that can affect their businesses.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Share

The region is home to some of the most prominent market vendors, such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. These players' continuous product innovations and enhanced product business analytics are finding significant applications in various end-user industries across the region.

Further, new and emerging players are also competing with giant business analytics players by offering innovative solutions and attracting significant investments in the business analytics market, thus driving the market. For instance, in October 2022, Tellius, a leading AI-driven decision intelligence platform announced a USD 16 million Series B funding round led by Baird Capital. The latest funding will be used to enhance Tellius' decision intelligence platform, expand the company's go-to-market capabilities, and support talent acquisition across sales, marketing, and product engineering functions.

Moreover, the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies, helping market vendors offer customized and advanced technology-enabled business analytics solutions for consumers. In addition, the region is witnessing high adoption of the cloud across organizations, thus enabling the proper implementation of business analytics.

The business analytics market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and medium-sized companies competing with each other and large enterprises. Technological advancements in the market are also bringing sustainable competitive advantage to companies, and the market is witnessing multiple partnerships and mergers. Some key players in the market include IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle, among others.



Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Tibco Software, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Microstrategy Incorporated

QLIK Technologies, Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)

