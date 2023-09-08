Coronary Stent Market Size to Reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 3.9% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Coronary Stent Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics, Analysis Report, By Coronary Stent Type (Bare Metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Scaffold System, And Drug-eluting Balloon), By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the coronary stent market size was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.9% and reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032. Coronary stents have revolutionized cardiac care. These tiny yet powerful devices have proven incredibly effective in treating coronary artery stenosis preventing dangerous dissections and vascular recoil. By utilizing intricate metallic meshwork, stents prevent adverse remodeling, highlighting the need for a collaborative team approach to manage and assess coronary artery stenosis. Access to treatment options is a positive sign for the industry, as it leads to a broader scope and improves competitiveness on a global scale.

A significant reason for the increasing demand for stenting is the rise in cardiac problems. It's no secret that diet and smoking can wreak havoc on the arteries, causing them to become blocked with plaque buildup. But that's not the whole story - blood clots can significantly worsen chest pain and cause heart attacks. The WHO estimates that 7.5 million people die annually from ischemic heart disease worldwide. Luckily, advancements in stenting procedures have helped to reduce human errors during surgery, making it an increasingly popular choice among patients.

Coronary Stent Market Report Highlights:

The coronary stent market size is projected to reach a CAGR of 3.9% in 2023. The increase in CAD cases has led to a need for stent-based treatments, as plaque buildup in the arteries is the cause. This demand is expected to drive growth in the coronary stent market.

The drug-eluting stent is the most commonly used stent in heart blockages. It is considered more effective and safe when used with anti-clotting medication and causes less restenosis than other stent types.

The self-expanding stent dominates the coronary stent market due to its elasticity, and effective use during medical procedures.

Major players in the coronary stent market are Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Microport, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Cordis, and others.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Coronary Stent Market Market Size in 2022 USD 9.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.2 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 3.9% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022

Segmentation Overview:

The coronary stent market has been segmented based on coronary stent types, deployment, and region. Due to its effectiveness, the drug-eluting stent is gaining popularity in the coronary stent market. It is coated with medication that prevents the artery from narrowing, making it a life-saving technology. The self-expanding stent is popular for coronary stent procedures due to its flexibility and ability to regain shape quickly. These stents are great for patients who have suffered a heart attack, do not require bypass surgery, or have been unsuccessful in their medication treatment. They can be used in areas where balloon-expanding stents cannot and are easy to deploy, conforming to vessel walls.

The coronary stent market in North America has the highest revenue share and is projected to maintain this trend in the near future. This is largely attributed to the prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle, which has led to health complications such as obesity, heart attack, stroke, and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD). The market has been bolstered by advancements in coronary stent technologies, including drug-eluting stents and biodegradable materials.

Key Developments in the Coronary Stent Market:

B. Braun is steadfastly committed to enhancing healthcare in African countries with underprivileged infrastructures. In 2023, the company received an invitation to present its social initiatives at the Citizens' Festival under the theme "Sharing Expertise with Africa." B. Braun's efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure and upgrade healthcare services in Africa remain the key focus of their presentation.

Cook Medical has updated its Advance Serenity® Hydrophilic PTA Balloon Catheter product line, which includes additional balloon sizes for treating complex lesions. The low-profile entry tip and laser-formed design remain the same, aiding patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Coronary Stent Market Report Segmentation:

Coronary Stent Market, By Coronary Stent Types (2023-2032)

Bare Metal Stents

Drug-eluting Stent

Bioresorbable Scaffold Systems

Drug-eluting Balloon

Coronary Stent Market, By Deployment (2023-2032)

Self-Expanding Stent

Balloon Expandable Stent

Coronary Stent Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



