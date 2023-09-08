Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size to Reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics Analysis Report, By Raw Material (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Polyolefin, Polyamides and Polyesters, Styrene Block Copolymers, and Others), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the hot melt adhesives industry was valued at USD 8.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 14.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.4%. Hot glue adhesives are becoming more widespread in the packaging industry, with applications in sealing boxes, food cartons, and consumer packaging. These types of adhesives are also popular among DIY enthusiasts for crafting, woodworking, and packaging. The government supports this trend by implementing favorable policies and investing in advanced HMAs. The market for hot glue adhesives is expected to continue to grow.

The US bio-based hot melt adhesives market is growing due to increased demand for sustainable products. Construction and renovation projects fuel the demand for hot melt adhesives, which are versatile and ideal for flooring, carpeting, tile, and glass installation. Hot melt adhesives are also preferred over traditional fasteners like staples and nails due to their ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of floors.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report Highlights:

The hot melt adhesives market size is projected to reach 5.4% by 2032. The market is growing due to higher demand from different industries, the shift from solvent-based to hot-melt adhesives, and increased demand for non-woven products.

EVA is a strong adhesive with a fast setting time, ideal for packaging.

The market for hot melt packaging has significantly grown due to the increased demand for effective packaging solutions that keep food fresh and hot.

The major players in the hot melt adhesives market are Henkel AG, H. B. Fuller, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Jowat Adhesives, 3M, Beardow Adams, Heigl Adhesives, Rextac Adhesives, and others.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Hot Melt Adhesives Market Market Size in 2022 USD 8.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Raw Material Ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamides and polyesters, styrene block copolymers, and others By Application Packaging, woodworking, construction, electronics manufacturing, automotive, and others By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Henkel AG, H. B. Fuller, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Jowat Adhesives, 3M, Beardow Adams, Heigl Adhesives, Rextac Adhesives, and others.

Segmentation Overview:

The hot melt adhesives market has been segmented based on raw material, application, and region. Based on the raw materials, EVA, a copolymer adhesive, is widely used in various industries. Its unique properties make it a top choice across packaging, assembly, paper, and automotive industries. It holds a significant market share because of its excellent adhesion, mechanical strength, solubility in paraffin, and superior flexibility, making it a standout performer in its segment. The packaging industry holds a significant position in the market. To ensure the safe sealing of corrugated boxes and paperboard cartons and the insulation and protection of electronic components like wires and parts, manufacturers widely rely on HMA adhesive. This adhesive is particularly popular in the electronic industry as it is highly effective in providing adequate protection to their products.

Asia Pacific is the leading region and dominates the hot melt adhesive market due to the growth of e-commerce demand for non-woven products. This is creating opportunities for businesses to compete and meet high demand.

Key Developments in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market:

Henkel is dedicated to sustainability and has progressed towards 100% recyclable and reusable packaging. They report their sustainability strategy and accomplishments, including reduced CO2 emissions and increased social engagement.

The Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) recognized Dow's wash-off label adhesive as suitable for recycling clear PET bottles and film labels.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report Segmentation:

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Raw Material (2023-2032)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Polyamides and Polyesters

Styrene Block Copolymers

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Packaging

Woodworking

Construction

Electronics Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



