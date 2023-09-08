Sterling to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will attend the following upcoming investor events:



Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City: company management will present at approximately 2:45pm ET and meet with investors.





Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the J.P. Morgan Screener Day in New York City: company management will present at approximately 9:00am ET and meet with investors.



Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, offering background and identity verification services to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

