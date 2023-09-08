Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size & Share Surpass USD 10.4 billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 8% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global agricultural micronutrient market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 10.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2030 . As of 2023, the market for agricultural micronutrients is expected to close at US$ 6.0 billion.



The growing trend among farmers is to shift from traditional staple crops to high-value cash crops such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts. These high-value crops often have specific micronutrient requirements to achieve premium quality and market prices. As a result, the demand for micronutrient fertilizers has increased.

Competitive Landscape

The global agricultural micronutrient market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global agricultural micronutrients market report:

BASF SE

The Mosaic Company

Nouryon

Nutrien Ltd.

Nufarm

Yara International

Coromandel International

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Haifa Group

Compass Minerals

Deepak Fertilizers

Petrochemicals Ltd

Valagro S.p.A.

BMS Micro-Nutrients

Key Developments in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Nutrien is one of the world's largest fertilizer producers and suppliers. They have been actively involved in the agricultural micronutrients market. As of 2021, they have focused on expanding their micronutrient product portfolio and investing in research and development to create more efficient and sustainable micronutrient solutions.

The increasing shift towards cultivating high-value crops is a significant driver of the agricultural micronutrient market. Farmers are increasingly diversifying their crop portfolios and moving away from traditional staple crops in favor of high-value cash crops such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

These high-value crops often have specific micronutrient requirements to achieve premium quality and market prices. The demand for micronutrient fertilizers has surged, as they enable farmers to meet these unique crop demands and secure higher returns on their investments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the agricultural micronutrients market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion

Based on product type, the zinc segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Advances in agricultural technology, including precision agriculture, allow for more accurate and targeted application of micronutrients. This not only maximizes the effectiveness of these nutrients but also reduces waste and environmental impact.

Increasing awareness among farmers and agricultural professionals about the importance of micronutrients in crop production. Educational programs, research, and government initiatives are promoting the use of micronutrient fertilizers to address nutrient deficiencies and improve agricultural sustainability.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the agricultural micronutrient market owing to the demand diverse range of crops grown, including corn, soybeans, wheat, and fruits. Precision agriculture techniques are widely adopted in the United States leading to increased use of micronutrients for targeted nutrient management.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the agricultural nutrients market owing to the increasing demand from countries such as China and India. The Chinese government has been promoting micronutrient use to enhance crop productivity. India is another key market in Asia-Pacific. The agricultural sector in India has been adopting micronutrient fertilizers to address soil deficiencies, particularly in crops like rice, wheat, and cotton.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market- Key Segments

Product Type

Boron

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others





Iron

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others



Manganese

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others





Zinc

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others



Copper

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others





Other

Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Application

Soil

Fertigation

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





