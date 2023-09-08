Global NanoRAM Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory Needs, Fueling NRAM Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NanoRAM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global NanoRAM Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

The global NanoRAM market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of US$69 million in 2022, projected to surge to US$1.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 42.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The NanoRAM market encompasses a comprehensive analysis of its diverse applications, including NanoRAM, Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems, and Other Applications, across pivotal geographic regions. The report delves into recent, present, and prospective trends for these applications across markets such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The analysis unveils annual sales data in US$ Thousand spanning from 2022 to 2030, accompanied by corresponding percentage CAGR figures. Additionally, the report provides an insightful 8-year perspective, elucidating the percentage distribution of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030 across distinct geographic regions. This comprehensive evaluation equips stakeholders with valuable insights into the evolving dynamics and potential opportunities within the NanoRAM industry.

Among the segments scrutinized in the report, Enterprise Network & Systems is poised to achieve a notable 39.7% CAGR, reaching US$777.1 million by the conclusion of the analysis period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Embedded Systems segment's growth trajectory is recalibrated to a revised 51.2% CAGR over the upcoming 8-year span.

The NanoRAM market in the United States is estimated to stand at US$27.8 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a market size of approximately US$351.4 million by 2030, representing a compelling CAGR of 50.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Other noteworthy geographical markets include Japan and Canada, each poised to grow at rates of 35.8% and 36.5% respectively over the period from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany is projected to exhibit robust growth at an approximate CAGR of 37.3%.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $69 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

NanoRAM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

NanoRAM: Technology Overview

An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique for NRAM

NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Nantero, Inc. - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of NRAM Market

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Market for Standalone Emerging NVMs to Soar

Potential Applications of NRAM Technology Drive Growth Opportunities

Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory Needs, Fueling NRAM Market

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises

Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Storage & Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss

NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

NRAM to Emerge as a Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Potential for NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM

NRAM Emerges as the Hard Drive Technology, Transforming Computer World

Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players

Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization

Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization

Select Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies Challenging NRAM Market Growth

FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth

Mass Production Enables FRAM to Remain a Viable Alternative to Conventional Nonvolatile Memories: Global Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) Market in US$ Million for 2019, 2021 & 2024

Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Auto Industry Drives FRAM Market

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Phase Change Memory (PCM) Market Poised for High Growth

ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 20 Featured)

FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nantero, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK hynix INC.

