Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption

Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global biometrics market for banking and financial services presents a comprehensive analysis of recent, current, and future trends. The breakdown further includes specific biometric technologies, such as fingerprint and face recognition, and explores their respective revenues for the aforementioned regions. This comprehensive analysis provides a 15-year perspective, examining percentage breakdowns of value revenues for key years like 2015, 2023, and 2030.

Fingerprint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Face segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The data underscores the dynamic nature of the biometrics industry in the banking and financial services sector, offering insights that can shape strategic decisions and future developments in this rapidly evolving field.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Global Biometrics Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in Biometrics Field

Contactless Biometric Technologies to Make Gains Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Types of Biometrics Technologies

Biometrics: A Growing Solution to Address Financial Fraud and Security Breaches

Growing Role of Biometrics in Banking and Financial Institutions

Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by Technology (in %): 2020E

Application of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction

Developing Economies Spearhead Adoption of Biometrics in BFSI Industry

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitization of Banking Services and Need for Stricter Identification Protocols to Prevent Security Breaches Drives Market

Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions

Biometric Technology Vs Conventional ID Authentication Methods

Biometrics Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Growing Adoption of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics

Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Availability of Biometrics-Enabled Smartphones Transforms Mobile Banking Services

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Global Penetration Rate (In %) of Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E

Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology

Biometric Payment Cards Propel Biometrics Adoption in BFSI Sector

Biometrics Technology Facilitates Financial Inclusion of Unbanked Population

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country for 2019

Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2019

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on the Rise

Worldwide Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Future Financial Transactions to be Password-less, Contact-less and Friction-less

Amidst Digital Transformation of Banking Operations, Behavioral Biometrics Witnesses Growth

Keystroke Dynamics Authentication Overcomes Challenges Related to Conventional Authentication Methods

Multi-Modal Biometrics Gain Momentum

Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication: Providing Greater Security to Transactions

Digital Onboarding Initiatives of Banks Present Favorable Outlook for Biometrics Technologies

Voice Biometrics Continues to Gain Growth

Contactless Iris Biometrics Technology Poised for Strong Growth

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Banks See More Deployment of Vein Recognition Biometrics

Dual Biometrics Finds Acceptance among Banks

Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks

Access Control: A Potential Application Area

Fintech Banking Addresses Drawbacks of Conventional Banking

On-Cloud Biometrics Gain Popularity

Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector: A Review

Select Innovations in Banking Biometrics Space

Partnerships: Order of the day for BFSI

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Challenges Facing Banks in Implementing Biometric Security Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 63 Featured)

AllTrust Networks

Cyber-SIGN, Inc.

Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc.

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA

Ingenico Group SA

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

Thales Group

Verint VoiceVault

